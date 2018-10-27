The week ahead in SoCal dance, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: Alonzo King LINES Ballet and more

Burlesque & Inferno American Contemporary Ballet presents “Burlesque,” a new ballet by artistic director Lincoln Jones and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Charles Wuorinen, plus an encore of Jones and Wuorinen’s Dante-inspired work “Inferno”; contains partial nudity and adult situations. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Tue., 8 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 and 10 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
Family Gypsy Song Forever Flamenco presents this new showcase featuring singers Juan Bacán, Miguel Funi Hijo and Antonio de Jerez, guitarist Ethan Margolis and dancer Fanny Ara. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Thu., next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Sutra San Francisco-based Alonzo King Lines Ballet presents the Southern California premiere of this collaboration with Indian musicians Zakir Hussain and Sabir Khan. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35-$105. (310) 746-4000.
Backhausdance The O.C.-based company performs the repertory works “Hive” and “The Margin,” plus new pieces by guest choreographers Mauro Astolfi and Jhonathan Soutchy. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $20-$60. (714) 497-3137.
Train of Love: Life and Love On and Off the Rails Duet performance with husband-and-wife duo Mark Yamor and Pam Heffler. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; also Nov. 9 & 11. $15, $20. www.highwaysperformance.org.
Analogy Trilogy CAP UCLA presents this new three-part work from Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in a seven-hour marathon that also includes dinner and a post-show Q&A. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $69-$149. (310) 825-2101.
Heidi Duckler Dance Annual Gala Celebration The company honors local female leaders in a program that features performances by troupe members. Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St., #1100, L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. $250 and up. www.heididuckler.org.
LA Unbound Showcase for local choreographers and dancers features contemporary dance, hip-hop, tap, jazz and other styles. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $28. (626) 346-7646.