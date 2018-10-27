The week ahead in SoCal dance, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: Alonzo King LINES Ballet and more

Burlesque & Inferno American Contemporary Ballet presents “Burlesque,” a new ballet by artistic director Lincoln Jones and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Charles Wuorinen, plus an encore of Jones and Wuorinen’s Dante-inspired work “Inferno”; contains partial nudity and adult situations. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Tue., 8 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 and 10 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.