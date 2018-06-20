'It's very relatable': Cast of 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' finds new relevance with L.A. run

The three have been starring in the production, which follows a family over the course of one day as repressed pain, drug addiction and disappointment unravels, on and off for the past two years. First, there was a run in 2016 at Bristol Old Vic, and 18 months later, they revived the show on a tour through London, New York and now Los Angeles, where it runs at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts through July 1.