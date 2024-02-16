Tyne Daly expected to make ‘full recovery’ after hospitalization on ‘Doubt’ preview day

Tyne Daly ceded her role as Sister Aloysius in the Broadway revival of “Doubt” after an unspecified health issue landed her in the hospital on Feb. 2.

Tyne Daly is expected to make a full recovery after an unexpected hospitalization forced her to drop out of the Broadway revival of “Doubt.”

The 77-year-old Broadway veteran, who was slated to play Sister Aloysius in the Roundabout Theatre Company production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award-winning play, was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 2 because of an undisclosed health issue.

“On behalf of the cast and crew of Doubt, and the entire Roundabout family, we are elated that Tyne is on the mend and on her way to a full recovery,” the show’s director, Scott Ellis, said Friday.

A previous release from the production company said Daly “was unexpectedly hospitalized … and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care.”

Advertisement

Isabel Keating stepped into the role of Sister Aloysius for the production’s first preview performance, which was originally scheduled on the day of Daly’s hospitalization but was delayed one day to Feb. 3.

“We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances,” Ellis, who is also the artistic director of Roundabout, said in a statement.

The statement also wished for a swift recovery for Daly and announced two-time Tony Award nominee Amy Ryan would be stepping into the role of Sister Aloysius moving forward.

Entertainment & Arts Tyne Daly talks about her dream role, her big secret (she can sing!) and the next Spider-Man movie It has taken nearly two decades, but Tyne Daly finally is getting the chance to play one of her dream roles: Countess Aurelia, the eccentric heroine at the heart of Jerry Herman’s rarely seen musical “Dear World.”

“Doubt” would have added to Daly’s seven Broadway credits, which span nearly five decades and have garnered her three Tony award nominations — and one win for “Gypsy” in 1990. She’s also received six Emmy awards for her television work, including four for lead actress for her role as Detective Mary Beth Lacey in the crime drama “Cagney & Lacey.”

Advertisement

The revival of “Doubt,” which centers on a nun who suspects an inappropriate relationship between a young priest and a Catholic school student, will officially open March 7 at Broadway’s Todd Haimes Theatre.