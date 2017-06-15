The week ahead in L.A. theater, June 18-25: ‘I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce’ and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.).

Openings

Clean House A broke Beverly Hills socialite is forced to move in with her Latina maid in this comedy by Kathy Fischer and Josefina López. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 16. $15-$19.99. (323) 263-7684.

An Evening with Stephen Tobolowsky The veteran character actor (“Groundhog Day”) reads selections from two of his books. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. $30. (310) 364-3606.

Hollywood Fringe 2017 Eighth-annual festival features more than 300 comedies, dramas, solo shows, etc. Various venues, Hollywood. Tickets and schedules at www.hollywoodfringe.org. Ends June 25. (323) 455-4585.

I Want to Be! Benjamin Franklin New dark comedy about a delusional man who thinks he’s one of the Founding Fathers; for ages 15 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Fri., 8:30 p.m.; ends July 9. $15. (818) 202-4120.

King Richard II Tony winner Robert Sean Leonard stars in Shakespeare’s historical drama. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sun., Tue.-next Sun. 8 p.m.; ends July 15. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.

Seven Deadly Sundays New sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $16. (323) 934-4747.

Dear Master Dorothy Bryant’s epistolary drama about 19th century French novelists George Sand and Gustave Flaubert. Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro. Thu., 8 p.m.; ends July 6. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

I’m Not a Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo portrays the controversial 1960s comic in this solo show directed by Joe Mantegna. Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat, 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 29. $25. www.Theatre68.com.

Measure for Measure Independent Shakespeare Co.’s annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s comedy about morality and mores in old Vienna. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 23. Free. (818) 710-6306.

Sing-a-long Sound of Music Celebration of the beloved 1965 film based on the Broadway musical; Melissa Peterman hosts. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 6:30 p.m. $12-$87. (323) 850-2000.

Six Characters in Search of an Author Pirandello’s classic meta-satire of the world of the theater. Archway Studio/Theatre, 10509 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 22. $28. (818) 980-7529.

Critics’ Choices

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey If you’re the kind of person who enjoys human-centered stories, who can’t resist a detective yarn and who enjoys watching an actor impersonate a town full of kooky yet hilariously recognizable characters, James Lecesne’s off-Broadway sleeper about the disappearance of a teen whose fabulousness doesn’t conform to restrictive Jersey Shore gender expectations is what you’ve been waiting for. (C.M.) Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., next Sun., 1 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu., Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 25. $60-$65; 21 and under, free (ID required). (949) 497-2787.

Dogfight Based on a 1991 film by the same name, this musical — which features a book by Peter Duchan and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team who wrote the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” and won an Academy Award for “La La Land” — centers on three Marine buddies about to ship out to Vietnam in 1963 who compete in a cruel tradition of a “dogfight,” a high-stakes contest to see which one can score the ugliest date for the evening. Payson Lewis and Nicci Claspell deliver stunning turns as two lonely people who find romance at the end of an ugly ritual, while co-directors Jennifer Strattan and Jennifer Oundjian craft a staging that is a miracle of purposefulness and intention, hitting all the high notes, low notes and the notes in between of a complicated era. (F.K.F.) Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Today, next Sun., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 25. $40. www.plays411.com.

The Other Mozart Creator-actor Sylvia Milo’s dazzling multi-sensory solo performance is uniquely suited to this historically accurate portrait of the lonely life of Maria Anna Mozart, sister of Wolfgang Amadeus and in her own right a musically gifted woman ahead of her time. (P.B.) Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$55. (805) 667-2900.