The week ahead in L.A. theater, June 25-July 2: Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.)

Openings

Hollywood Fringe Festival 2017 Eighth annual open-access performing-arts showcase concludes. Various venues, Hollywood. Ends Sun. (323) 455-4585. www.hollywoodfringe.org.

Seussical! Musical fable features favorite Dr. Seuss characters including the Cat in the Hat and Horton the elephant. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., next sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 29. $23 and up. (310) 828-7519.

A Special Evening with Jay Leno and Friends The comic and former “Tonight Show” host headlines this fundraiser. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $95-$150. (310) 208-5454.

An Evening with David Sedaris The author and humorist returns in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Wed., 8 p.m. $56-$96. (310) 825-2101.

Letters From a Nut by Ted L. Nancy The author (a.k.a. Barry Marder) stars in this new comedy show based on his bestselling book series featuring prank letters and the responses of customer-service representatives. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends July 30. $65 and up; rush tickets available. (310) 208-5454.

Debbie… A Night to Remember Benefit show salutes the late Debbie Reynolds; with host Fritz Coleman, plus Sam Harris, Jean Louisa Kelly, et al. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $50-$300. (818) 508-4200.

Dial “M” for Murder A man plots to do away with his wealthy wife in the classic Frederick Knott thriller that inspired Hitchcock’s 1954 film. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 13. $15-$25. (818) 763-5990.

Amanda McBroom The singer-songwriter (“The Rose”) and cabaret artist performs. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $30; food and drink minimums apply. (323) 466-2210.

Oklahoma! 3-D Theatricals stages the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 9. $40-$85. (562) 467-8818.

Pledge Drive UnScripted Impro Theatre’s 2nd annual fundraiser includes a 30-hour non-stop improvised marathon, plus a special performance of “The Monroe Family’s Blast of Independence Variety Show.” Impro Studio, 1727 N. Vermont Ave., #208, Los Feliz Village. Fri., 4 p.m. till Sat., midnight. Pay what you can. “Monroe Family,” Fri., 7:30 p.m. $50. (323) 401-6162.

Back Where I Belong! Cori Cable Kidder and Friends Benefit show features selections from “Always… Patsy Cline” and “Mamma Mia!” Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Sat., 8 p.m. $85-$125. (626) 355-4318.

The Cake A baker (Debra Jo Rupp, “That ’70s Show”) is in a quandary about making a cake for the lesbian wedding of a girl she helped raise in Bekah Brunstetter’s new comedy. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. (310) 307-3753.

Guys and Dolls Classic musical based on Damon Runyon’s stories about gangsters, gamblers and gals in old New York. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 5. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Tanna Frederick and Robert Standley star in John Patrick Shanley’s romantic drama about two lost souls who connect at a Bronx bar; Carl Weathers directs. Edgemar Center for the Arts, 2437 Main St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $20, $25. (310) 392-7327.

Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris Revival of this classic musical revue celebrating the famed Belgian singer-songwriter. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. $32-$36. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. (310) 477-2055.

Julianne St. Germaine Comedian Mimi von Schack performs as her alter ego in this 1980s-themed cabaret show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 25. $20. (800) 838-3006.

Measure for Measure Independent Shakespeare Co.’s annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s comedy about morality and mores in old Vienna. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 23. Free. (818) 710-6306.

Critics’ Choices

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey If you’re the kind of person who enjoys human-centered stories, who can’t resist a detective yarn and who enjoys watching an actor impersonate a town full of kooky yet hilariously recognizable characters, James Lecesne’s off-Broadway sleeper about the disappearance of a teen whose fabulousness doesn’t conform to restrictive Jersey Shore gender expectations is what you’ve been waiting for. (C.M.) Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Ends Sun., 1 p.m. $60-$65; 21 and under, free (ID required). (949) 497-2787.

Dogfight Based on a 1991 film by the same name, this musical — which features a book by Peter Duchan and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team who wrote the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” and won an Academy Award for “La La Land” — centers on three Marine buddies about to ship out to Vietnam in 1963 who compete in a cruel tradition of a “dogfight,” a high-stakes contest to see which one can score the ugliest date for the evening. Payson Lewis and Nicci Claspell deliver stunning turns as two lonely people who find romance at the end of an ugly ritual, while co-directors Jennifer Strattan and Jennifer Oundjian craft a staging that is a miracle of purposefulness and intention, hitting all the high notes, low notes and the notes in between of a complicated era. (F.K.F.) Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Ends Sun., 7 p.m. $40. www.plays411.com.