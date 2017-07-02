The week ahead in L.A. theater, July 2-9: 'Heisenberg' and more

Openings

Catlady Kevin Kelly and Nathan Shoop’s new play uses the story of a woman who hoards feral cats to explore socio-economic issues. Loft Ensemble Theater, 13442 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 30. $20. (818) 616-3150.

Welcome to Your Alternative Reality Open Fist Theatre Company offers one-acts and sketches satirizing the current state of post-election anxiety. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $15, $20. (323) 882-6912.

Heisenberg A chance encounter between two strangers in a London train station opens up a world of possibilities in Simon Stephens’ romantic fable, featuring Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt reprising their Broadway roles. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772.

It’s Only Lipstick Claudia DiMartino explores why she left the cosmetics industry to pursue her dreams in this solo show. The Whitefire Theater, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Thu., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 17. $25. (800) 838-3006.

The Andrews Brothers The show must go on when a WWII-era USO concert’s headlining act can’t make it in this musical farce. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.

Guys and Dolls Classic musical based on Damon Runyon’s tales of gangsters, gamblers and streetwise gals in old New York. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 13. $40 and up. (619) 234-5623.

The Hero Within Limited return engagement of this dramedy inspired by the stories of local veterans and their struggles transitioning back into society. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 9. $15. (310) 902-8220.

Paul Dooley The veteran character actor (“Sixteen Candles,” “Breaking Away”) looks back on his life and career in a solo show. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd W., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 23. $25. (323) 851-7977.

The Thanksgiving Play Staged reading of Larissa FastHorse’s satire about four people trying to stage a show that honors both Thanksgiving and Native American culture. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.

Annie Korzen Famous Actress The veteran character actress (“Seinfeld”) looks back at her life and career in this solo show. The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave. #102, Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 13. $35-$45. (800) 838-3006.

The Marriage Zone Three couples in different stages in their respective relationships interact in Jeff Gould’s new comedy. The Secret Rose Theatre, 11246 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $40. (323) 960-7784.

Mary Poppins Musical Theatre West presents this stage adaptation of the classic Disney film about a magical British nanny. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends July 23. $20 and up. (562) 856-1999.

Other Desert Cities Family members with differing political views clash in Palm Springs over the holidays in Jon Robin Baitz’s hit comedy. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga Canyon. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $15-$38.50. (310) 455-3723.

Parade Tony-winning musical drama based on the true story of a Jewish man put on trial for the murder of a young girl in 1913 Georgia. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 30. $31-$45; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.

At the Old Place A fortysomething literature professor encounters two young strangers when she returns to her childhood home in Virginia in Rachel Bonds’ new drama. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends July 31. $35 and up. (858) 550-1010.

Hairspray Hit musical comedy based on John Waters’ 1988 indie film about a plus-sized teen in 1960s Baltimore who becomes a regular on a TV dance show. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; ends July 30. $45-$80. (949) 497-2787.

Magic Fruit Cornerstone Theater Company presents a concert reading of Michael John Garcés’ apocalyptic tale about hunger in Los Angeles. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.

Red Hen Press: An Evening of Poetry and Performance With Brendan Constantine and t’ai freedom ford. The Edye at Broad Stage, 1310 11th St,. Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.