The week ahead in L.A. theater, July 9-16: 'King of the Yees' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.) Compiled by Matt Cooper.

Openings

At the Old Place A fortysomething literature professor encounters two young strangers when she returns to her childhood home in Virginia in Rachel Bonds’ new drama. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Sun., Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends July 31. $35 and up. (858) 550-1010.

Hairspray Hit musical comedy based on John Waters’ 1988 indie film about a plus-sized teen in 1960s Baltimore who becomes a regular on a TV dance show. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Thu., Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends July 30. $45-$80. (949) 497-2787.

Magic Fruit Cornerstone Theater Company presents a concert reading of Michael John Garcés’ apocalyptic tale about hunger in Los Angeles. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.

Red Hen Press: An Evening of Poetry and Performance With Brendan Constantine and t’ai freedom ford. The Edye at Broad Stage, 1310 11th St,. Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.

LABFest 2017 Staged readings of nine new plays; schedules at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 23. Pay what you can. (310) 307-3753.

Any Night A troubled young dancer begins a dangerous liaison with her mysterious upstairs neighbor as the Filigree Theatre presents the L.A. premiere of Daniel Arnold’s psychological thriller. Sacred Fools Theatre Company, 1076 Lillian Way, Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends July 30. $25, $30. (512) 496-5208.

Dante The role of young people in contemporary society is explored in this musical inspired by the poet’s fantastical 15th century text “Inferno.” The Actors’ Gang Theatre, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 29. $20-$34.99; Thursdays, pay what you can. (310) 838-4264.

Solo Creation Festival Annual event showcases nine solo works over the course of three weeks in three distinct programs; schedules at www.sonofsemele.org. Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends July 30. $15. (213) 351-3507.

Brave the Dark All-new 25th-anniversary immersive horror experience. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 p.m.; ends July 29. $15. (818) 202-4120.

A Steady Rain A fatal mistake weighs on two Chicago cops in Keith Huff’s dark drama. John Kirby Studio, 1510 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 30. $20. (323) 467-7877.

Thanksgiving Samovar Subway Ensemble stages Tiffany Cascio’s new dysfunctional-family holiday comedy. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. JFri., 8 p.m.l next Sun.m 2 p.m.; ends July 23. $15. (323) 455-4585.

Blinded A man suffering from hysterical blindness considers a radical cure in Joni Ravenna’s new dark comedy. Write Act Repertory, the BrickHouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m., ends Aug. 13. (800) 838-3006.

Cigarettes & Chocolate/Hang Up Two radio plays by “The English Patient” director Anthony Minghella are adapted for the stage. Pacific Resident Theatre, 705 1/2 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.

The Devil’s Wife A mysterious suitor romances three sisters in Tom Jacobson’s new comedy; in repertory with “The Lost Child” (opens July 29). The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont. Ave., Los Feliz. Sat. 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $15-$39; both plays, $50. (213) 761-7061.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Hit musical based on the Old Testament tale. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 23. $16-$20. (909) 477-2752.

Peter Pan Cabrillo Music Theatre stages the classic musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s beloved children’s fantasy tale. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 23. $34-$79. (800) 745-3000.

Rhinoceros A small town in France begins to fall under the sway of fascism in a reimagining of Ionesco’s classic avant garde fable; Guillermo Cienfuegos directs. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept 10. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.

The Tempest New staging of Shakespeare’s island-set fantasy tale incorporates Korean drumming and dance. Garden Grove Festival Amphitheatre, 12762 Main St., Garden Grove. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 29. $15-$40. (714) 590-1575.

Kids Koncerts Auntie Kayte shares songs and stories in this family-friendly show. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 10:30 a.m. $10; under 2, free. (310) 455-3723.

King of the Yees Lauren Yee explores her family history and her Chinese heritage in this world-premiere tale. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Next Sun., 6:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

OG Summer Desmadre Comedy trio Culture Clash joins forces with Latin R&B band Tierra, Pacifico Dance Company and others for an evening of political satire, music and more. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Next Sun. 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Critics’ Choices

The Cake With understanding, respect and compassion for opposing points of view, “This is Us” writer/co-producer Bekah Brunstetter’s impeccably staged new dramedy explores the human repercussions when that quintessential symbol of union and hope — the wedding cake — becomes a flashpoint in the culture war over marriage equality. (P.B.) Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat, 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $34. (310) 307-3753.