Advertisement
Television

‘Stopping the Steal’ examines Trump’s attempt to subvert 2020 election, and what it means for 2024

President Trump outside the White House at a lectern next to an American flag.
President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. HBO’s “Stopping the Steal” follows Trump’s attempts to subvert the election, leading up to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
(Evan Vucci / AP)
By Lorraine AliNews and Culture Critic 
Share via

Getting folks to watch a documentary about the Big Lie is a Big Ask. Who wants to relive that horrible chapter in America’s political history, especially while we’re writing a new, possibly less-horrible chapter?

Despite its title, HBO’s “Stopping the Steal” is as much about what lies ahead of us as it is about that other election that put Joe Biden in office and then-President Trump on a warpath. The 90-minute film, which premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday on HBO, explores the depth and veracity of Trump’s scheme to overturn the election results through the first-hand accounts of the people who were there.

The collective stories of former Trump appointees, staffers and Republican elected officials, who worked and served behind the scenes in the months before and after the election, paint a picture of Trump’s brazen scheme to try to steal the election and what it took to stop him and his allies from succeeding.

Advertisement
Photo illustration of a deflated gold balloon with Donald Trump's face on it

Television

I spent 24 hours on Trump’s Truth Social so you don’t have to. No wonder it’s tanking

You’ve likely heard of former President Donald Trump’s mouthpiece and social media platform, Truth Social. But do you know what it’s really like? I’ll tell you.

April 3, 2024

Directed by Dan Reed (“The Truth vs. Alex Jones”), “Stopping the Steal” takes viewers back to July 2020, when the president’s popularity was slipping and the election was looming. “By late summer, President Trump starts to grease the wheels for excuses if he lost,” says Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in 2020 as White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president. And the film cuts to a summer presser where the former president proclaims, “These elections will be fraudulent. They’ll be fixed or rigged.”

A woman with long hair in a gray suit sits and holds her hands in front of her.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House director of strategic communications in 2020, in a scene from HBO’s “Stopping the Steal.”
(HBO)

Spanning to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the film explores chronologically how Trump attempted to hang onto the presidential office, no matter the cost. News and events we’re already familiar with — Trump’s vaguely threatening call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he “find” the president the votes he needed and Trump’s private admissions that he knew he lost to Biden — take on a new light through the accounts of those who stood between Trump and his nefarious plans.

Advertisement

“Up until the election, you could always appeal to his self-interest — ‘Mr. President, this is a bad idea for you. This will hurt you,’” says former Atty. Gen. William Barr, who served under Trump. “That would work if you appealed to his self-interest. That is what helped keep things within the guardrails.”

Barr says Trump embarked on a “destructive” campaign that reached new levels of depravity immediately following projections that Biden had won the election. “At 2 in the morning [Trump held a news conference], and for him to go out and claim that fraud was underway, it was very dangerous. I started worrying a lot from then on,” Barr says.

A man in brown-rimmed glasses, a blue shirt, orange tie and suit jacket sitting.
Also featured in the documentary is former U.S. Atty. Gen. William Barr.
(HBO)
Advertisement

Former Trump campaign and White House official Stephanie Grisham says when the president doubled down on the falsehood that the election was rigged, his staff likely knew better. They played along, though, because no one wanted to be the target of his anger. “I guarantee anyone that was around him at the time, despite what they were thinking inside, they were saying, ‘Oh it was stolen, sir,’” Grisham says.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: PWitnesses Al Schmidt, former City Commissioner of Philadelphia, BJay Pak, former US Attorney for the District of Georgia, and Benjamin Ginsburg, an election attorney, are sworn in to testify before a House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack On the United States Capitol has spent nearly a year conducting more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed more than 140,000 documents day of the attack. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Television

The Jan. 6 hearings are the year’s most important TV. Read our recaps

Times television critic Lorraine Ali is covering the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Catch up on the big moments you missed with her recaps.

July 22, 2022

The film juxtaposes accounts such as Grisham’s with footage of Trump and his Big Lie team (who included Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell) spewing accusations about ballot tampering by poll workers, voting by “illegal aliens” and deceased people, and claims that Dominion Voting Systems’ electronic ballot machines had been hacked.

None of it was true, of course, but that didn’t stop them from leaning on local officials in critical swing states such as Arizona and Georgia. “I was for Trump the whole time … and then it started. The steal,” says former Arizona House of Representatives Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Bowers faced intense pressure from the president and Giuliani to go along with their illegal scheme to replace the state’s slate of electors with ones who would elect Trump. The Arizonan recalls an in-person meeting with Giuliani, where Bowers asked for evidence of election fraud. “Rudy, you have the proof?’ Yeah, yeah!’ [Then Jenna said] ‘Oh, I left it back at the hotel.’”

Like many others who refused to prop up the false allegations, Bowers was doxxed and threatened by legions of Trump’s supporters. The film makes it clear that Bowers is among the Republican officials who stood by their principles, but often at great personal cost.

A bald man wearing glasses in a dark suit and blue tie.
Former Arizona Assembly Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying at a hearing about Jan. 6 and the post-election actions of former President Trump.
(FedNet)
Advertisement

Former Arizona Atty. Gen. Mark Brnovich was another avid Trump supporter heading into the 2020 election. “President Trump did a great job,” he says in the film. “I was right there with him. [Then] he called me and said, ‘Hey, you’ll be the most popular guy in America. You’ll be able to run for president. All you gotta do is say there’s fraud or find some fraud.’” Brnovich didn’t succumb to Trump’s demands, but he also didn’t investigate the matter of the fake electors scheme.

Other participants in the film, however, did put it all on the line to protect democracy, including Raffensperger; Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointees Clint Hickman and Bill Gates; and Georgia Election Operations Manager Gabriel Sterling. Marc Short, then chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, also offers gripping insight into his former boss’ dangerous and precarious position.

Among those in the film who still insist the Big Lie is the Truth are Trump attorney and insurrection architect John Eastman. Also making an appearance is self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley. You may remember seeing footage of Chansley on Jan. 6, shirtless, clad in a furry, horned helmet and sporting red, white and blue face paint. There’s no need to quote him here.

We’ve lived through this story, so “Stopping the Steal” isn’t a cautionary tale. But it is a powerful reminder of what we should prepare for. “I think Jan. 6 is like the trailer to a movie,” Grisham says. “That’s the one thing with Donald Trump that I’ve learned. You think he’ll just go this far and there’s not more. There’s always more. He takes it as far as it will go.”

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsPoliticsElection 2024
Lorraine Ali

Lorraine Ali is news and culture critic of the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was television critic for The Times covering media, breaking news and the onslaught of content across streaming, cable and network TV. Ali is an award-winning journalist and Los Angeles native who has written in publications ranging from the New York Times to Rolling Stone and GQ. She was formerly senior writer for The Times’ Calendar section where she covered entertainment, culture, and American Arab and Muslim issues. Ali started at The Times in 2011 as music editor after leaving her post as a senior writer and music critic at Newsweek Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement