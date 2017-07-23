The week ahead in L.A. theater, July 23-30: 'As You Like It,' REDCAT's NOW Festival and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.)

Openings

Becoming Human Celebrity therapist and playwright Dr. Nicki J. Monti explores her difficult relationship with her mother in this new dark comedy. McCadden Place Theatre, 1157 N. McCadden Place, L.A. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $30. (323) 960-4451.

Billy Elliot: The Musical Based on the hit 2000 film about a working-class British lad who loves ballet. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $18-$25. (805) 583-7900.

Fritz Coleman’s One Night Comedy Show The comic/weatherman performs in a benefit show. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$50. (866) 811-4111.

The Scott Brothers House Party The stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” share clips, stories, songs and more. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Sondheim on Sondheim Guest vocalists including Vanessa Williams join Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles for a cabaret-style presentation of this revue showcasing the Broadway composer’s classic songs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$189. (323) 850-2000.

As You Like It Antaeus Theatre Company presents a partner-cast staging of Shakespeare’s gender-bending pastoral comedy. Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $30, $34. (818) 506-1983.

New Original Works Festival 2017 14th-annual three-weekend showcase for L.A.-based theater, dance and multimedia artists; program info at www.redcat.org. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $16, $20; festival pass, $40. (213) 237-2800.

Garbage Pail Groundlings All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747.

Love Connie Xtreme Makeover Greatest Hits Vol. 1 Drag artist John Cantrell revisits highlights from previous shows in this revue. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 30. $30. (800) 838-3006.

Mamma Mia Disney Channel stars Dove Cameron and Corbin Bleu head the cast of a star-studded, fully staged production of this hit romantic musical built around the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA; Kathleen Marshall directs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends July 30. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

Misty Lee: Bold Magic The illusionist performs; for ages 12 and up. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 30. $35-$50. (866) 811-4111.

Riding the Midnight Express with Billy Hayes In this solo show, Hayes tells the true story behind his 1970 arrest and imprisonment in Turkey for drug smuggling, events which later inspired a hit 1978 film. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 30. $25, $35; discounts available. (310) 477-2055.

Ball Yards The wide world of sports is satirized in Chuck Faerber’s fantastical new dark comedy. Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $25. (323) 960-7738.

Here & Now: The Legacy of Luther Vandross Terry Steele pays tribute to the late R&B singer. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$55. (323) 964-9766.

The Italian in Me Return engagement of Dina Morrone’s solo show about being a young actress in Rome. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sat. 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 30. $20-$30. (323) 851-7977.

The Lost Child An estranged couple have a strange encounter at a deserted cabin in the woods in Jennifer W. Roland’s thriller; in repertory with “The Devil’s Wife” (opened July 15). The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 North Vermont. Ave., Los Feliz. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 3. $15-$39; both plays, $50. (213) 761-7061.

Three Can Keep a Secret Audience members help decide the plot of this darkly comic crime thriller. Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $20. (818) 849-4039.

Three Sisters Chekhov’s classic comedy about a Russian family in decline. Archway Studio/Theatre, 10509 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 26. $28. (818) 980-7529.

Trouble in Mind An African American actress may have to make comprises to get ahead in Alice Childress’ satirical backstage drama. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sat., next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $15-$38.50. (310) 455-3723.

Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival Excerpts from four solo works by female writer-performers. Veterans Memorial Building, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $18-$25. (818) 760-0408.

Marlene Cindy Marinangel portrays legendary actress Marlene Dietrich in this solo bio-drama written by Willard Manus. Write Act Repertory @ Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $20. (800) 838-3006.

Robin Hood World premiere of Ken Ludwig’s comedy about the legendary hero of Sherwood Forest and his band of merry men. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; Sun., ends Sept. 3. $39 and up. (619) 234-5623.

Shout Sister Shout! New bio-musical about gospel and R&B singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, known as the “godmother of rock and roll.” Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $25-$115. (626) 356-7529.

To Dad With Love: A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen Kiki Ebsen honors her late father, the film and TV star, in this multimedia show. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25, $35. (805) 583-7900.

Critics’ Choices