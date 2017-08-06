The week ahead in L.A. theater, Aug. 6-13: 'Hamlet,' 'Marlene' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.

Openings

Journey of the Monkey King Taiwan’s Rom Shing Hakka Opera Troupe makes its U.S. debut with this ancient Chinese folktale; Taiwan’s Lei Dance Theatre the Irvine-based Sun Musical Concert Choir also perform. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $39 and up. (800) 653-8000.

Kill Local World premiere of Mat Smart’s dark comedy about about a woman and her two daughters who work as professional assassins. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Sun., 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $35 and up. (858) 550-1010.

Marlene Cindy Marinangel portrays legendary actress Marlene Dietrich in this solo bio-drama written by Willard Manus. Write Act Repertory @ Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $20. (800) 838-3006.

OPC Summer New Works Festival The Ojai Playwrights Conference’s 20th annual showcase includes workshop productions of new works-in-progress by Sandra Tsing Loh, Samuel D. Hunter, et al.; details at www.ojaiplays.org. Zalk Theater, 703 El Paseo Road, and Matilija Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai. Sun.-next Sun.; ends Aug. 13. $30. (805) 640-0400.

Golden Girlz Drag show celebrates the hit 1980s-’90s sitcom. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; next Sun., 3, 7 and 9 p.m.; ends Aug. 13. $30. (800) 838-3006.

August Reading Series Staged readings of new plays by Brian Otano, Charlie Kelly, Sigrid Gilmer and Daria Polatin. IAMA Theatre Company @ Sacred Fools Theater, 1078 Lillian Way, L.A. Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; $5 each; series pass, $17. (323) 380-8843.

Las García Writer-performer Gabriela Ortega explores her life and Dominican ancestry in this solo drama. Asylum @ Studio C Artists, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 21. $15. (323) 533-7371.

New Original Works Festival 2017 The 14th-annual performing-arts showcase concludes; program details at www.redcat.org. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $16, $20; festival pass, $40. (213) 237-2800.

Tilda Swinton Answers a Craigslist Ad The British actress, portrayed by “Buffy’s” Tom Lenk, moves in with a shy gay man (writer-performer Byron Lane) to study him for a film role in Lane’s satirical comedy. Celebration Theatre @ the Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 31. $20. (323) 957-1884.

Honky Tonk Laundry Bets Malone and Misty Cotton star in the L.A. premiere of writer-director Roger Bean’s Nashville-set jukebox musical/comedy. Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat, 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $45, $55. (323) 960-7773.

Love Letters A.R. Gurney’s two-character epistolary drama. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Fri.-Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Aug. 11. $16. (909) 477-2752.

Rebel With a Cause: The Sal Mineo Story Writer-performer Dean Ghaffari portrays the actor and gay icon in this solo biographical drama. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 26. $12-$27. (310) 656-8070.

Hamlet Shakespeare’s tragedy of the melancholy Dane. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sat.-next Sun. 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.

Critics’ Choices

The Cake With understanding, respect and compassion for opposing points of view, “This is Us” writer/co-producer Bekah Brunstetter’s impeccably staged new dramedy explores the human repercussions when that quintessential symbol of union and hope — the wedding cake — becomes a flashpoint in the culture war over marriage equality. (P.B.) Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 13. $34. (310) 307-3753.

Fun Home Based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel about growing up as a lesbian with a closeted gay father, this deeply moving musical drama combines textured character psychology and nuanced storytelling with the enchantment of a score that can go from melancholy to zany in a heartbeat. Fun but never frivolous, this Tony-winning show by composer Jeanine Tesori and playwright Lisa Kron shimmers with a Proustian glow. (C.M.) Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Ends Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Parade A man’s religion and origin mark him for scapegoating when the public needs an outlet for its collective frustration. Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown base this stunner of a musical on the 1913 trial of Leo Frank, a Jewish Northerner indicted for the murder of a 13-year-old girl at the factory he supervised in Atlanta. Director Kari Hayter and a committed cast deliver a fluid, coiled production that shakes the audience to its core. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 13. $40, $45; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.

Rhinoceros With darkly hilarious urgency, this superbly staged and disconcertingly timely revival illuminates playwright Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist warning about the seductively corrosive lure of herd mentality and the fragility of civilized norms we take for granted. (P.B.) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept 10. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.