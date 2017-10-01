The week ahead in L.A. theater, Oct. 1-8: 'The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.)

The Face, Behind the Face, Behind the Face Theater veteran Anthony Gruppuso’s autobiographical solo show. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $30. (323) 851-7977.

Go, Dog, Go! Adaptation of P.D. Eastman’s popular children’s book. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $10 and up. (310) 506-4522.

Leap of Faith: The Moth in Santa Monica Storytelling and music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $32 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Mice Two pastors’ wives are held captive by a cannibal in Schaeffer Nelson’s new thriller. Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, Atwater Village Complex, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $15-$25. (818) 839-1197.

Music Across the Boards Show tunes, comedy and more. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (818) 763-5990.

Our Town Deaf West Theatre stages Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama, starring Jane Kaczmarek and a cast of deaf and hearing actors. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 5 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $25-$115. (626) 356-7529.

So Long, Boulder City Jimmy Fowlie’s comedic take on Emma Stone’s character’s one-woman show in the 2016 musical “La La Land.” Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Mon.-Tue., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 6. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

Jackie Beat Is … Triggered! The veteran drag artist returns in this satirical show. Cavern Club Theater at Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $22. (800) 838-3006.

Lulu Sexuality, intimacy, voyeurism, etc., are examined in this multi-part reimagining of turn-of-the-last century German playwright Frank Wedekind’s drama; part of Los Angeles Performance Practice’s LAX Festival. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 4 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 10. $12. (213) 446-9556.

Tilda Swinton Answers a Craigslist Ad The British actress, portrayed by “Buffy’s” Tom Lenk, moves in with a shy gay man (writer-performer Byron Lane) to study him for a film role in Lane’s satirical comedy. Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 25. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

An Accident Griot Theatre stages Lydia Stryk’s drama about a woman visited by the man who struck her with his car; contains nudity; 18 and over only. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $17.50, $25. (323) 205-6642.

Divalicious Singer-songwriters Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway share the stage in this cabaret show. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $89. (714) 556-2787.

Working 2017 The struggles of the middle class are examined in this new show inspired by the writings of Studs Terkel; for ages 18 and up. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. OThu., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 9. $25. (800) 838-3006.

Absence Makes the Heart…/Comb Your Hair (or You’ll Look Like a Slave) SkyPilot Theatre Company presents a double bill of new plays: Sean Abley’s “Absence” revisits the classic fairytale “The Red Shoes,” and LeeLee Jackson’s “Comb” examines black women’s sense of self in American society. Arena Stage, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25. (800) 838-3006.

The Comedic Tragedy of Macbeth Reimagined version of Shakespeare’s tale sets the action in an early 20th-century insane asylum. Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain Ave., Glendale. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 21. Free; donations accepted; reservations required. www.deanproductionstheatre.com.

Don’t Tell My Mother! The comedy/storytelling series offers annual coming-out show; with Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” “Reno 911!”), et al. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. www.dtmm-show.com.

The Dreamer Examines His Pillow Scottie Thompson (“NCIS”) stars in John Patrick Shanley’s surrealistic, romantic comedy-drama. The Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25. (323) 965-9996.

Groundlings of the Corn All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747.

The House on Mango Street A young Latina comes of age in a Chicago neighborhood in Amy Ludwig’s adaptation of the Sandra Cisneros novel. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $15, $30. (323) 673-0544.

Twelfth Night Shakespeare’s comedic tale of unrequited love and mistaken identity. West Valley Playhouse, 7242 Owensmouth Ave., Canoga Park. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $26, $28. (818) 884-1907.

Urban Death Tour of Terror Immersive Halloween-themed theatrical attraction. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8, 9, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $15. (818) 202-4120.

Broadway Under the Stars Theater veterans perform new and classic show tunes. Ford Theaters, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $44 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Husbands and Wives Ensemble Theatre Company stages a new adaptation of Woody Allen’s 1992 comedy-drama. The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $20-$70. (805) 965-5400.

A Picasso The famed Spanish artist matches wits with a Nazi cultural attache in 1941 Paris in Jeffrey Hatcher’s drama; in French with English subtitles (in English beginning Oct. 13). Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $30. www.promenadeplayhouse.com

With Love and a Major Organ West Coast premiere of Julia Lederer’s comedy about a woman who literally gives her heart to a stranger she meets on the subway. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $39. (626) 683-6801.