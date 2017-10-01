The week ahead in L.A. theater, Oct. 1-8: 'The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.)
The Face, Behind the Face, Behind the Face Theater veteran Anthony Gruppuso’s autobiographical solo show. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $30. (323) 851-7977.
Go, Dog, Go! Adaptation of P.D. Eastman’s popular children’s book. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $10 and up. (310) 506-4522.
Leap of Faith: The Moth in Santa Monica Storytelling and music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $32 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Mice Two pastors’ wives are held captive by a cannibal in Schaeffer Nelson’s new thriller. Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, Atwater Village Complex, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $15-$25. (818) 839-1197.
Music Across the Boards Show tunes, comedy and more. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (818) 763-5990.
Our Town Deaf West Theatre stages Thornton Wilder’s classic American drama, starring Jane Kaczmarek and a cast of deaf and hearing actors. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 5 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $25-$115. (626) 356-7529.
So Long, Boulder City Jimmy Fowlie’s comedic take on Emma Stone’s character’s one-woman show in the 2016 musical “La La Land.” Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Mon.-Tue., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 6. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.
Jackie Beat Is … Triggered! The veteran drag artist returns in this satirical show. Cavern Club Theater at Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $22. (800) 838-3006.
Lulu Sexuality, intimacy, voyeurism, etc., are examined in this multi-part reimagining of turn-of-the-last century German playwright Frank Wedekind’s drama; part of Los Angeles Performance Practice’s LAX Festival. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 4 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 10. $12. (213) 446-9556.
Tilda Swinton Answers a Craigslist Ad The British actress, portrayed by “Buffy’s” Tom Lenk, moves in with a shy gay man (writer-performer Byron Lane) to study him for a film role in Lane’s satirical comedy. Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 25. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.
An Accident Griot Theatre stages Lydia Stryk’s drama about a woman visited by the man who struck her with his car; contains nudity; 18 and over only. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $17.50, $25. (323) 205-6642.
Divalicious Singer-songwriters Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway share the stage in this cabaret show. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $89. (714) 556-2787.
Working 2017 The struggles of the middle class are examined in this new show inspired by the writings of Studs Terkel; for ages 18 and up. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. OThu., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 9. $25. (800) 838-3006.
Absence Makes the Heart…/Comb Your Hair (or You’ll Look Like a Slave) SkyPilot Theatre Company presents a double bill of new plays: Sean Abley’s “Absence” revisits the classic fairytale “The Red Shoes,” and LeeLee Jackson’s “Comb” examines black women’s sense of self in American society. Arena Stage, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25. (800) 838-3006.
The Comedic Tragedy of Macbeth Reimagined version of Shakespeare’s tale sets the action in an early 20th-century insane asylum. Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain Ave., Glendale. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 21. Free; donations accepted; reservations required. www.deanproductionstheatre.com.
Don’t Tell My Mother! The comedy/storytelling series offers annual coming-out show; with Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” “Reno 911!”), et al. MiMoDa Studio, 5774 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. www.dtmm-show.com.
The Dreamer Examines His Pillow Scottie Thompson (“NCIS”) stars in John Patrick Shanley’s surrealistic, romantic comedy-drama. The Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25. (323) 965-9996.
Groundlings of the Corn All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747.
The House on Mango Street A young Latina comes of age in a Chicago neighborhood in Amy Ludwig’s adaptation of the Sandra Cisneros novel. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $15, $30. (323) 673-0544.
Twelfth Night Shakespeare’s comedic tale of unrequited love and mistaken identity. West Valley Playhouse, 7242 Owensmouth Ave., Canoga Park. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $26, $28. (818) 884-1907.
Urban Death Tour of Terror Immersive Halloween-themed theatrical attraction. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8, 9, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Broadway Under the Stars Theater veterans perform new and classic show tunes. Ford Theaters, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $44 and up. (323) 461-3673.
Husbands and Wives Ensemble Theatre Company stages a new adaptation of Woody Allen’s 1992 comedy-drama. The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $20-$70. (805) 965-5400.
A Picasso The famed Spanish artist matches wits with a Nazi cultural attache in 1941 Paris in Jeffrey Hatcher’s drama; in French with English subtitles (in English beginning Oct. 13). Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $30. www.promenadeplayhouse.com
With Love and a Major Organ West Coast premiere of Julia Lederer’s comedy about a woman who literally gives her heart to a stranger she meets on the subway. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $39. (626) 683-6801.
Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein Musical comedy based on the classic 1974 horror-movie spoof. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 16 (also in Cerritos, Oct. 20-29). $20-$105. (714) 589-2770.
Time Alone Belle Rêve Theatre Company stages Alessandro Camon’s new drama about a young man convicted of murdering a gang rival and a woman whose police-officer son is killed in the line of duty; Bart DeLorenzo directs. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $30-$55. (213) 489-0994.
Cagney West Coast premiere of this bio-musical about the vaudeville star turned tough-guy Hollywood actor. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25-$89. (866) 811-4111.
Chisme y Queso Short sketches by local playwrights, plus improvisations based on audience suggestions; presented by Center Theater Group; 21 and up only. Eastside Luv Wine Bar, Boyle Heights, 1835 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.centertheatregroup.org
Matt Groening & Lynda Barry: Love, Hate & Comics — The Friendship That Would Not Die The creator of “The Simpsons” and writer of “Ernie Pook’s Comeek” share the stage in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 933 S. Broadway, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $39.50–$69.50. (888) 929-7849.
Twelve Angry Men Jurors must render a verdict in the case of a young man accused of murder in Reginald Rose’s classic drama. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $45-$80. (949) 497-2787.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey If you’re the kind of person who enjoys human-centered stories, who can't resist a detective yarn and who enjoys watching an actor impersonate a town full of kooky yet hilariously recognizable characters, James Lecesne’s off-Broadway sleeper about the disappearance of a teen whose fabulousness doesn’t conform to restrictive Jersey Shore gender expectations is what you’ve been waiting for. (C.M.) The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.
Ain’t Misbehavin’ When Thomas “Fats” Waller played, life was a party. The revue built of his jumping jazz returns in a terrific staging by original cast member Ken Page for McCoy Rigby Entertainment. The five fantastic singers include Frenchie Davis, whom you might recognize from “American Idol” or “The Voice.” Mostly, the music bubbles with high spirits, but when it turns serious it resonates anew as the all-black company sings about being “Black and Blue.” (D.H.M.) La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed.-Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $20-$70. (562) 944-9801.
Billy Boy Veteran playwright Nick Salamone once again treats his own Catholic upbringing as a primary theme in this loosely autobiographical, boldly non-linear work about a regretful gay man confronting the tragically lost loves of his past life, all of whom he abandoned at critical junctures. Director Jon Lawrence Rivera, Salamone’s frequent collaborator, delivers a luminous staging, mooring his solidly capable performers, including Rachel Sorsa, Matt Pascua, and Salamone himself, in a bracing naturalism that emphasizes the piece’s inherent mystery. (F.K.F.) Playwrights’ Arena at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Mon., 8:30 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $15-$30. (800) 838-3006.
Daytona Set in 1986 Brooklyn, Oliver Cotton’s flawed but fascinating play about three Holocaust survivors dealing with the explosive legacy of the past receives an optimum staging from director Elina de Santos and her superlative cast. De Santos is a proven, protean director, and this production stands beside her very best work, while George Wyner, Sharron Shayne and Richard Fancy are extraordinary performers at the peak of their craft who invest the play with a harrowing emotionalism that is unforgettable. (F.K.F.) Rogue Machine Theatre (in The Met), 1089 N. Oxford Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Mon., Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 30. $40; Monday, Oct. 2, pay what you want, $5 minimum. (855) 585-5185.
Fixed Amid drag balls and cross-dressing massage parlors, Boni B. Alvarez tells a tale of two people who might find love if the world would just leave them alone. His new play powerfully addresses identity and authenticity. (D.H.M.) Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $20, $34. (310) 307-3753.
Incognito Exploring the connections between neurophysiology and the mysteries of human identity — in particular, genius, memory, and imagination — fast-rising British playwright Nick Payne’s rigorously cerebral play rewards the strict attention it demands. (P.B.) Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $25-$55. (805) 667-2900.
La Razón Blindada Presented in Spanish with English supertitles, this sharply political play sheds light on Argentina’s infamous “Dirty War” as filtered through the deeply personal perspective of writer-director Aristídes Vargas, who experienced the madness first-hand. Vargas’ harrowing, surprisingly funny piece centers around two political prisoners who escape into the world of Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” during their incarceration. Hallucinatory, trance-inducing and surreal, this deeply humanistic production hammers home man’s gross capacity for inhumanity — and his transcendent ability to endure. (F.K.F.) 24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $10-$24. (213) 745-6516.
The Madwoman of Chaillot With this tricky balance of sharp-edged social satire and utopian fantasy, master stylist Stephanie Shroyer’s direction shows why Jean Giraudoux’s classic fable resonates most vividly in times of beleaguered idealism. (P.B.) A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 11. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3100.
Rhinoceros With darkly hilarious urgency, this superbly staged and disconcertingly timely revival illuminates playwright Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist warning about the seductively corrosive lure of herd mentality and the fragility of civilized norms we take for granted. (P.B.) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.