The week ahead in L.A. theater, Oct. 22-29: 'Mateluna,' 'End of the Rainbow' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.) Compiled by Matt Cooper.

Openings

Chisme y Queso Short sketches and improv; presented by Center Theater Group; 21 and up only. Eastside Luv Wine Bar, Boyle Heights, 1835 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.centertheatregroup.org

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns A gay couple prepare to tie the knot in Palm Springs in Drew Droege’s solo comedy. Celebration Theatre @ the Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 25. $30. (323) 957-1884.

An Enemy of the Pueblo Playwright Josefina López puts a feminist Chicana spin on Ibsen’s classic political fable “An Enemy of the People.” Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $15-$20. (323) 263-7684.

Lost in Yonkers Staged reading of Neil Simon’s classic comedy. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.

Trial By Jury: A Case of Deportation Interactive theater event examines immigration policy. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Wet: A DACAmented Journey Alex Alpharaoh explores life as an undocumented American in this solo drama. Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. Mon., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 30. $15-$20. (818) 839-1197.

Chico’s Angels — Chicas Are 4Ever The drag trio returns in this mystery comedy. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $35, $40. (323) 662-4255.

L’État de siege (The State of Siege) Théâtre de la Ville – Paris stages a revival of this dystopian fable by Albert Camus about a fortified city under strict government rule; in French with English supertitles; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $49-$99. (310) 825-2101.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses Members of the French aristocracy play games of sex and seduction in a partner-cast staging of Christopher Hampton’s adaptation of the scandalous 18th-century novel. Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 10. $30, $34. (818) 506-1983.

Mateluna Chile’s Teatro Santiago a Mil presents the U.S. premiere of Guillermo Calderón’s dark fable about art, politics, violence, etc.; in Spanish with projected English subtitles. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $16-$25. (213) 237-2800.

Solo Queens Fest Three shows in repertory: Kristina Wong’s “The Wong Street Journal,” Elizabeth Liang’s “Alien Citizen: an earth odyssey” and Valerie Hager’s “Naked in Alaska”; schedules at www.bootlegtheater.org. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $15-$30; passes, $50. (213) 389-3856.

All Shook Up Romantic musical based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and the songs of Elvis Presley. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $22, $25. (805) 583-7900.

Horror UnScripted Impro Theatre improvises scary stories based on audience suggestions. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $45. (310) 434-3200.

Little Women Four Japanese American sisters try to find a place for themselves in late-1940s Los Angeles in Velina Hasu Houston’s reimagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. Playwrights’ Arena at Chromolume Theatre, 5429 Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Nov. 20. $25, $30; discounts available. (800) 838-3006.

The Radiant Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie carries on following the tragic death of her husband in Shirley Lauro’s new bio-drama. The Other Space at The Actors Company, 916A N. Formosa Ave., West Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $30, $40. (323) 960-7712.

BOO-tanicum Family-friendly Halloween event features ghost stories, a haunted house and more. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sat., 4 to 10 p.m. $10, $15; 5 and under, free. (310) 455-2322.

End of the Rainbow Legendary entertainer Judy Garland prepares for a comeback concert in 1968 London in this bio-musical; Angela Ingersoll stars. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $20-$70. (562) 944-9801.

The Red Dress Inspired by a true story, Tania Wisbar’s new drama tells a tale of romance, art and politics in Germany between WWI and WWII. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $30. (323) 960-5521.

The Secret Life of Suitcases An office worker goes on a magical journey in this family-friendly puppet play. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 1 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $20. (714) 556-2787.

See What You Mean: An Evening of Insurrections with Harry Gamboa Jr. Artists, musicians and performers explore the contemporary urban Chicano experience. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. (310) 440-7300.

Taking Sides A German composer in post-WWII Berlin is accused of having been a Nazi sympathizer in Sir Ronald Harwood’s fact-based drama. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 12. $50, $55; opening night only, $100. (805) 667-2900.

Theatre Forty’s Halloween Readings Spooky stories by Shirley Jackson, Bram Stoker, et al. Westwood Branch Library, 1246 Glendon Ave., Westwood. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 474-1739.