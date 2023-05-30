Drag queens and DJs and divas — oh my! Fun ways to celebrate Pride Month 2023 in L.A.

SaMo Pride; “Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody”; “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”; “Don’t Tell My Mother”; Q-Con; the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

Let your rainbow flag fly with our curated list of Pride Month parades, street festivals, live performances, film screenings and more happening around Southern California this month.

Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody’ at the Broad

The openly gay artist and muralist is remembered in this supersize special exhibition on view through Oct. 8. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $15, $22; 17 and younger, free; advance tickets required. thebroad.org

‘A Transparent Musical’

A Jewish family in L.A. takes it one day at a time when one member comes out as transgender in Joey Soloway’s tune-filled take on their Emmy-winning, LGBTQ+-themed dramedy. The Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, May 31 through June 25. $35 and up. centertheatregroup.org

‘Coming Out West: LGBTQ+ Elders Share Their Stories’

Trailblazing figures in the local queer community are saluted in this collection of oral histories, photography, art and ephemera on view June 1 through Dec. 17. Santa Monica History Museum, 1350 7th St., Santa Monica. 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. $5; seniors, students, active-duty military, SNAP/EBT cardholders and children younger than 17, free. santamonicahistory.org

‘Drag Yourself to the Valley’

Drag artists Detox and Alyssa Edwards from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are featured and fab-u-lous in this Pride shindig hosted by Billy Francesca. The Garland, 4222 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. June 1. $105, $185. eventbrite.com

‘Made With Pride Marketplace’

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 25, this pop-up marketplace showcases jewelry, apparel, beauty products and more, all designed, crafted and sold by LGBTQ+ artisans and makers. Santa Monica Place, 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica. Free. smpride.com

Outloud Music Festival

Legendary dance-music diva Grace Jones and singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen headline nights 2 and 3, respectively, of this weekend-long event (Broadway’s Idina Menzel performs a free show on Friday, but those tix are long gone). And new for 2023: the inaugural Pride Pleasure Park, featuring dance floors, shady spots for lounging and ... a waterslide! West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Noon to midnight June 3; 1 to 11 p.m. June 4. $34 and up; passes; $79 and up. weareoutloud.com

SaMo PRIDE Festival

Sprawling across Santa Monica Place and the Third Street Promenade and all the way to the Santa Monica Pier, this inaugural all-ages community celebration includes live music, drag artists, hand-on arts and crafts, storytelling, photo booths and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3. Free. smpride.com

WeHo Pride Street Fair

This two-day affair includes appearances by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Ángeles, the Beaches Drag Show and the L.A. Rams cheerleaders. Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood. Noon to 10 p.m. June 3-4. Free. wehopride.com

WeHo Pride Parade

A community celebrates itself in this procession of colorful floats, marching bands, dance troupes and more. Santa Monica Boulevard from N. Crescent Heights Boulevard to N. Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood. Noon to 3 p.m. June 4. wehopride.com

Pride Night at Angel Stadium

Take me out to the ballgame for a contest between my hometown team, the Chicago Cubs, and the Los Angeles Angels. Added bonus: Take home a free limited-edition commemorative cap, while supplies last. Angels Stadium, 2000 E. Gene Autry Way, Anaheim. 6:38 p.m. June 7. $23-$62. mlb.com

Pride Is Universal 2023

Show up early to ride the rides, then stay up late to move and groove as DJs spin tunes around the park at the return of this all-ages event. Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 8. $124; VIP, $249. seetickets.us

LA Pride in the Park

Hot girl summer, indeed! Hip-hop’s Megan Thee Stallion and pop diva Mariah Carey headline nights 1 and 2, respectively, of this supersize outdoor bash. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown, downtown L.A. 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 9, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 10. $139, $349; weekend passes: $209, $589. wl.seetickets.us

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade

Comedian Margaret Cho serves as a grand marshal as the annual procession returns with colorful floats, festive marchers, live performers, classic cars and more. Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue north to Hollywood Boulevard, east to Cahuenga Boulevard, south to Sunset Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard, Hollywood. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11. Free. lapride.org

2023 LA Pride Village

This family-friendly block party features performances by local favorites Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the aforementioned Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles and others, plus DJ sets, vendor booths, food and drink and more. Hollywood Boulevard between Vine Street and Gower Avenue, Hollywood. Noon to 8 p.m. June 11. Free. lapridevillage.com

‘The Gale’

The funny folks at the Groundlings present a night of queer-themed long-form improv. The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. June 12. $18. groundlings.com

LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium

There’ll be food and drink specials, commemorative jerseys, pre-game festivities and — fireworks being so 2000-and-late, a post-game drone show. And in between, your Los Angeles Dodgers will host longtime rivals the San Francisco Giants. Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., L.A. 7:10 p.m. June 16. $53-$142. mlb.com

‘Auntie Mame’

The Los Angeles Conservancy’s annual “Last Remaining Seats” series of classic films in historic theaters includes a special Pride month screening of this 1958 comedy starring Rosalind Russell as a free-spirited dame in Depression era NYC. Million Dollar Theatre, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 2 p.m. June 17. $16-$22. laconservancy.org

‘The Birdcage’

Hilarity ensues when a gay nightclub owner (Robin Williams) and his drag-queen life partner (Nathan Lane) pose as a straight couple in an outdoor screening of Mike Nichols’ 1996 romp. This offering from Street Food Cinema also includes pre-show entertainment and food trucks. Doors, 5:30 p.m. June 17; movie, 8:30 p.m. $22, $27.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

The vocal ensemble offers highlights from recent shows in a free hour-long show. West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. 7 p.m. June 19. Free. gmcla.org

Q Con

This family-friendly celebration of LGBTQ+ comics, graphic novels and games presented by the nonprofit Prism Comics returns for a second year. Creators will be on hand for autographs and sketches, there’s a costume contest and so cosplay is enthusiastically encouraged. Plummer Park, Fiesta Hall, 1166 N. Vista St., West Hollywood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17. Free. prismcomics.org

‘Don’t Tell My Mother! Pride Edition’

Liv Hewson (“Yellowjackets”) and Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”) are among the famous faces telling tales in a special installment of this LGTBTQ+-friendly storytelling series. Nikki Levy hosts and singer-songwriter Abby Posner performs. For ages 18 and older only. Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. June 20. $25-$45; livestream, $15. donttellmymother.com

‘Proud Out Loud’

Theatre West’s second annual Pride month celebration includes live readings of short plays and monologues. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Hollywood. 8 p.m. June 23-24. Free. theatrewest.org

Catalina Pride Celebration

26 miles across the sea, festivities include a Pride walk and live performances by all-female cover band Pulp Vixen, pop-rockers KingQueen, DJ Asha and others. Wrigley Stage, Crescent Avenue, Avalon, Catalina Island. Noon to 10 p.m. June 24. Free. lovecatalina.com

‘Disney Pride in Concert’

The aforementioned Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, backed by a live orchestra, belts out favorites from “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” “Mary Poppins” and more in this multimedia-enhanced spectacular. Disney gear and costumes encouraged. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. June 24, 3 p.m. June 25. $50-$130. gmcla.org

Indigo Girls

The venerable folk-rock duo’s Emily Saliers and Amy Ray perform with a full band in the only L.A.-area stop on their latest tour. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. 8 p.m. June 24. $88 and up. luckmanarts.org

OC Pride

It’s a parade. It’s a party. It’s a parade and a party! The procession kicks off at 10:30 a.m. June 24 at 3rd and Birch Street in Santa Ana, ending at noon at 3rd and Bush Street. That’s when and where the free street festival takes place, which runs till 10 p.m. and features a health and wellness zone, a teen zone, a kid zone, and performers including Latin music star Ninel Conde and Alexis Mateo and Morgan McMichaels from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” prideoc.com

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

It’s astounding ... Cinespia hosts an outdoor screening of the campy 1975 sci-fi/horror rock musical starring Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. Show up early and stay late for pre- and post-show DJ sets. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Gates, 7:30 p.m. June 24; movie, 9 p.m. $22. cinespia.org