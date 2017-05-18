L.A. theater openings, May 21-28: 'Les Blancs,' 'Battlefield' and more

This week: Tales of colonial Africa, mythic India and ancient China.

From Broadway to Main Street and Back Again! The Masters of Harmony perform. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $29, $39. (562) 985-7000.

An Evening of Storytelling With Theatre 40’s Gloria Stroock and pianist Jim Furmston. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. $30. (310) 364-3606.

Nancy Dussault: My Life… Upon the Wicked Stage The TV and Broadway veteran performs. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Today, 2 p.m. $55. (805) 667-2900.

Cuff Me: The Fifty Shades of Grey Musical Parody Sendup of the kinky book and movie series. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Tue.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends May 28. $40-$60. (818) 508-4200.

Battlefield A war-weary king seeks a way to rule his shattered land in the Southern California premiere of Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne’s adaptation of Jean-Claude Carrière’s drama based on the ancient Sanskrit epic “The Mahabharata.” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 28. $35-$85. (310) 746-4000.

S/He & Me: A Theatrical Cabaret Writer-performer Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) stars in this autobiographical show about the transgender experience. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends June 11. $30. (323) 860-7300.

The Tug of War L.A. Theatre Works records David Rambo’s new docudrama about the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis for its radio program. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends May 28. $15-$60. (310) 827-0889.

Almost Equal to Disparate characters struggle get by in today’s global economy in the U.S. premiere of Jonas Hassen Khemiri’s drama. City Garage, Bergamot Station, building T1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 2. $20, $25; Sundays, pay what you can, at the door only. (310) 453-9939.

Blood Alley 3 All-new horror-theater spectacular; for ages 16 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends June 10. $15. (818) 202-4120.

Memory 5D+: An Immersive Musical Odyssey to a Distant Past Multimedia-enhanced spectacular celebrates traditional Chinese theater, music and dance. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $38-$128; premium seating available. (800) 982-2787.

Tesla: A Radio Play for the Stage Dan Duling’s new bio-drama about the famed inventor; with Bruce Davison, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart and Vanessa Stewart. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends May 28. $35-$45. (949) 497-2787.

Archipelago U.S. premiere of Caridad Svich’s fantastical fable that follows two lovers across time and continents. Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends June 18. $20, $25. (213) 351-3507.

Dream of the Red Chamber Henry Ong’s complete six-hour adaptation of this epic tale about a noble family in Qing dynasty China; presented in four 90-min. acts, with three intermissions. Edward Vincent Jr. Park, various locations, 714 Warren Lane, Inglewood. Sat., 10:30 a.m.; 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Free. www.henryong.org.

Les Blancs L.A. premiere of Lorraine Hansberry’s 1970 drama set in and around a mission in Africa near the end of the colonial era. Rogue Machine, MET Theatre, 1089 N. Oxford Ave, L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends July 3. $40. (855) 585-5185.

Refugee Project New work-in-progress based on the personal stories of refugees from across the centuries. The Actors’ Gang Theatre, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 17. $15, $20; Thursdays, pay what you can. (310) 838-4264.

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing Family-friendly adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic children’s novel. South Coast Repertory, Julianne Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 11 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 4:30 p.m.; ends June 4. $22 and up. (714) 708-5555.

Escape to Margaritaville A singer-bartender falls for a beautiful tourist in this world-premiere musical featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 9. $85 and up. (858) 550-1010.

Donna McKechnie: Same Place, Another Time The Tony winner (“A Chorus Line”) performs with special guests. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25-$55; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399.