Looking for something fun to do this Mother’s Day weekend? Check out our top 10 picks

‘Stretchmarks! A MOMentous Playdate in Ma Ma Land’ at Loft Ensemble

Theatrical troupe the Momma Drama celebrates all things maternal in this heartwarming musical comedy. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. May. 11. $25. themommadrama.com

‘Don’t Tell My Mother’ at Dynasty Typewriter

Heather Dubrow from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “One Day at a Time’s” Isabella Gomez and others tell tales guaranteed to make your mama blush in a new installment of this saucy, queer-friendly storytelling series hosted by Nikki Levy. Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7 p.m. May 12. $25-$30. donttellmymother.com

‘Mother’ at Zombie Joe’s

Go over to the dark side this Mother’s Day weekend with an immersive experience presented by NoHo’s preeminent purveyors of horror and Grand Guignol; for ages 18 and older only. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30 and 11 p.m. May 12-14. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. zombiejoes.com

‘Jane Austen Unscripted’ at the Garry Marshall Theatre

Attention, “Bridgerton” fans: Impro Theatre improvises full-length Regency-era rom-coms in an outdoor setting in the company’s long-running hit show. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 13-14. $50. garrymarshalltheatre.org

‘Mamma Mia!’ at Art Theatre of Long Beach

Here we go again! Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried play the mother-daughter duo in this frothy 2008 romp built around the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. Art Theatre of Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach. 11 a.m. May 13-14. $10, $12. arttheatrelongbeach.org

Street Food Cinema’s ‘Golden Girls Night’ at the Autry

This fun-filled evening out includes outdoor screenings of four classic episodes of the beloved 1985-92 sitcom plus an appearance by the cast of “The Original Golden Girls Live on Stage” drag show. 8 p.m. May 13. The Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Gates, 5:30 p.m.; performance, 8 p.m. May 13. $25-$35. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Mother’s Day Brunch and Comedy Show’ at the Ice House

Veteran comics Ahmed Ahmed and Lahna Turner bring the funny to the storied comedy club for two shows for ages 21 and older only, with a pre-show brunch available for an additional charge. The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Brunch, 11 a.m. May 14; shows, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. $20. icehousecomedy.com

‘MOMentum Place’ at Theatricum Botanicum

Acrobats, aerialists, dancers and musicians strut their stuff on and/or above an outdoor stage in the return of this annual Mother’s Day celebration. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 2 p.m. May 14. $15-$40. theatricum.com

Seal Beach Symphony’s Mother’s Day Recital

Pianist Van-Anh Nguyen and coloratura soprano Hila Plitman are among the performers slated for a program that includes works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Debussy and Chopin. Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach. 5:30 p.m. May 14. $25-$125. sealbeachsymphony.com/2023-mothers-day-recital

Lady Zep at the Whisky a Go Go

Hey hey mama, said the way you move, gonna make you sweat, gonna make you groove at an all-ages Mother’s Day concert headlined by the all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band. Whisky a Go Go, 8901 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. 5:30 p.m. May 14. $20 and up. whiskyagogo.com