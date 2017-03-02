L.A. theater openings, March 5-12: 'Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo' and more

This week: A family-friendly adaptation of a children’s literature classic, a rare Eugene O’Neill comedy, and two Edward Albee one-acts combined into a single tale.

Company Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical comedy about a thirtysomething bachelor and his friends. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends April 1. $23 and up. (310) 828-7519.

Good Grief Ngozi Anyanwu’s new coming-of-age tale about a young Nigerian American woman living in suburban Pennsylvania. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends March 26. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

Hershey Felder: Our Great Tchaikovsky Felder explores the life and work of the 19th-century Russian composer in this new show. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends March 26. $60-$75. (949) 497-2787.

In the Shadow of None Staged readings of monologues in honor of International Women’s Day. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Also, San Fernando Valley Arts and Cultural Center, 18312 Oxnard St., Tarzana. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free. (323) 851-7977.

Duck Variations & Whisper Into My Good Ear Staged readings of these one-acts by David Mamet and William Hanley. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre, Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.

A Streetcar Named Desire Staged reading of Tennessee Williams’ classic drama; with members of Antaeus Theatre Company. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (626) 356-7529.

Giving Tongue: A Celebration of Lesbian/Queer Poets Multicultural and multi-generational showcase of lesbian poetry in L.A. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. (626) 683-6883.

Charles Busch: The Lady at the Mic The female impersonator and cabaret star celebrates legendary performers including Elaine Stritch and Joan Rivers. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $79. (714) 755-5799.

Dinner With Friends Donald Margulies’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play about marriage, divorce, etc. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Thu., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 2 p.m.; ends March 26. $25, $27. (310) 512-6030.

Letters from Young Gay Men New project inspired by Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet.” Studio C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m.; ends April 2. $25; opening night, free. www.eventbrite.com

Burners Moving Arts stages Terence Anthony’s new drama about two desperate characters trapped in a dystopian near-future; in repertory with Cory Hinkle’s “Apocalypse Play” (opens March 24). Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 2. $30; $45 for both shows. (323) 472-5646.

Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo Deaf West Theatre presents this work combining Albee’s 1959 one-act “The Zoo Story,” about two strangers who meet on a park bench, with his 2004 prequel “Homelife.” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 26. $40-$75. (310) 746.4000.

Into the Woods James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s musical inspired by classic fairy tales. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 19. $28-$35. (909) 477-2752.

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour Improv comedy with the stars of TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $45-$75. (562) 467-8818.

Paradise Lost: Reclaiming Destiny Not Man Apart presents this physical-theater adaptation of Milton’s epic 17th century poem about the fall of Satan, the temptation of Adam and Eve, etc. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 7 p.m.; ends April 2. $15-$30. (323) 673-0544.

Sketchily Ever After Improv troupe Held2Gether’s new comedy show. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15. (562) 494-1014.

Vaud & the Villains L.A.-based 19-piece band presents a 1930s New Orleans-style cabaret show. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.

A Wrinkle in Time Family-friendly adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved fantasy tale about three youngsters on a cosmic rescue mission. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends April 22. $17-$30. (626) 355-4318.

Ah, Wilderness! Eugene O’Neill’s comedic fable about a close-knit family in turn-of-the-last-century America. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 20. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3100.

God and Sex Wendy Michael’s new comedy-drama about a lesbian who decides to marry her male best friend. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 3 p.m.; ends May 13. $29.50; discounts available. (310) 394-9779.

God’s Waiting Room The Elephant Theatre Company stages Robert Austin Rossi’s new drama exploring sexuality, religion, intolerance and love. The Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 .m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends April 2. $20, $28. (323) 960-7784.

It’s Time Paul Linke’s autobiographical solo drama about persevering on life’s journey. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 16. $25-$30. (310) 822-8392.

Rita Moreno The EGOT winner talks about her life and career. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25-$50. (844) 626-8726.

Orange West Coast premiere of Aditi Brennan Kapil’s comedy-drama about an autistic teenage girl from India coming of age in Orange County. South Coast Repertory, Julianne Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Sat.-next Sun., 2 and 7:45 p.m.; ends March 26. $22-$71. (714) 708-5555.

Play UnScripted Impro Theatre improvises contemporary-style two-act plays in this workshop production. Impro Studio, 1727 N. Vermont Ave., #208, Los Feliz. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends April 29. $15. (323) 401-6162.