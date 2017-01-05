L.A. theater openings, Jan. 8-15: 'The Last Vig' and more

This week: A new mob comedy, a drama about cultural appropriation, and a salute to a female silent-era filmmaker.

End Up Here Composer-lyricist Christopher Reiner (“Urban Death”) presents an afternoon of music and prose. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Jan. 22. $15. (818) 202-4120.

The Lion L.A. premiere of solo performer Benjamin Scheuer’s musical memoir. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 19. $60-$82. (310) 208-5454.

StoryTime True-life tales of joy, sadness and humor. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $12. (818) 763-5990.

The Birthday Party Staged reading of Harold Pinter’s dark comedy. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Mon., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 356-3100.

Golden Girlz Drag-show celebrating the hit 1980s-’90s sitcom returns. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; next Sun., 7 and 9 p.m; ends Jan. 15. $25. (800) 838-3006.

Jerry Herman: Broadway’s Legendary Composer/Lyricist Jason Graae salutes the three-time Tony winner; with special guest Karen Morrow. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 8 p.m. $30. (310) 746-4000.

The Bitter Game Keith A. Wallace’s solo drama about being black in America; for mature audiences; part of the Off-Center Festival. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (714) 556-2787.

13 Things About Ed Carpolotti Broadway’s Penny Fuller stars in the West Coast premiere of Barry Kleinbort’s musical comedy about a recent widow whose late husband was involved in some shady dealings; contains adult language. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 29. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Toruk — The First Flight Cirque du Soleil’s new show inspired by James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film “Avatar.” Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Jan. 15. $39 and up. www.cirquedusoleil.com

Bee-luther-hatche A book editor makes a shocking discovery when she seeks out the African-American author of an award-winning memoir in Thomas Gibbons’ drama. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Fri. -Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $17-$30. (626) 355-4318.

Brilliant Traces 2Cents Theatre stages Cindy Lou Johnson’s absurdist fable about a man who receives an unexpected visitor at his remote cabin in Alaska. Underground Theatre, 1314 N. Wilton Pl., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $20, $35. (800) 838-3006.

Disney’s Aladdin Special bilingual adaptation of the hit musical based on the 1992 animated film mixes English and Spanish. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2, 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. ends Feb. 19. $20-$30. (323) 263-7684.

Earbud Theater Live! Sci-fi and horror tales presented in a radio show-style format. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15. (562) 494-1014.

Fourth Annual Powers New Voices Festival Readings of four new American plays by established playwrights; schedule at www.theoldglobe.org. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Jan. 15. Free; reservations required. (619) 234-5623.

The Imaginary Invalid Kentwood Players presents Molière’s classic satire about a hypochondriac who schemes to marry his daughter off to a doctor. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $18, $20. (310) 645-5156.

Improv Co-op Presents Immediate Theater Sketch comedy with “The Simpsons’” Dan Castellaneta and others. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 8 p.m. $15. (310) 746-4000.

Murder... Murder… Murder… SkyPilot Theatre Company stages Adam Hahn’s new mystery comedy. Pan Andreas Theatre, 5119 Melrose Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 5. $20. (800) 838-3006.

Pedal Punk Cirque Mechanics’ steampunk-inspired show about a bicycle repairman’s wacky creations. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $20-$40. (310) 506-4522.

Pick of the Vine 15th annual showcase features nine original short plays. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

Tea With Lois New one-act solo drama about silent-era filmmaker Lois Weber. The Secret Rose Theatre, 11246 W. Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 5. $20. (800) 838-3006.

A Time to Kill Return engagement of Rupert Holmes’ adaptation of John Grisham’s Southern-set legal thriller. Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 28. $30. (323) 960-5068.

Zanna, Don’t! Off-Broadway musical satire set in an alternate reality where homosexuality is normal and heterosexuality is taboo. Chromolume Theatre at the Attic, 5429 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 5. $30. (323) 205-1617.

The Capitol Steps The comedy-and-music group returns with more political satire. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Cal State Long Beach, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.

Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World Peter Quilter’s comedy about the early 20th-century socialite and amateur vocalist. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 5. $23 and up. (310) 828-7519.

#kidmagician Sibling illusionists from “America’s Got Talent” perform. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Jan. 29. $20-$25. (805) 583-7900.