L.A. theater openings, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Rita Rudner and more

This week: A small assortment of shows to help you ring in the new year.

The Annual All-New One-Time-Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue! Family-friendly celebration features sketches, sing-alongs and more. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 6 and 9:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. (310) 394-9779.

Black Comedy Chaos ensues when a young sculptor borrows a neighbor’s antique furniture without permission in this farce. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Sat., 7 and 10 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $20-$32; New Year’s Eve only, $40, $50. (818) 244-8481.

The Groundlings Theatre’s New Year’s Eve Celebration A night of improv, sketches and merriment. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Food and drink, Sat., 9 p.m.; show, 10 p.m. $100. (323) 934-4747.

New Year’s Eve with Pink Martini The eclectic pop group performs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 and 10:30 p.m. $67-$201. (323) 850-2000.

Rita Rudner: 9pm Is the New Midnight! The veteran comic’s New Year’s Eve show features musical duo Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. $99-$125. (949) 497-2787.

Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! Featuring veteran musical acts the Kingsmen, the Marcels, the Tokens, the Four Preps, and the Chordettes; hosted by deejay Brian Beirne, a.k.a. “Mr. Rock N’ Roll.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $50-$90. (562) 467-8818.

Whitefire Theatre 35th Anniversary Gala/Fundraiser 1920s-themed benefit features music, comedy, magic and more. Whitefire Theatre 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Reception, Sat., 7:30 p.m.; show, 9 p.m. $75, $100. (818) 687-8559.