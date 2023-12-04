9 launches in L.A. that will keep the holiday drip edging toward overdrive

Fear of God and Adidas launch Athletics

After three years in the making, Fear of God Athletics has launched. The sports line hearkens back to late ’90s and early 2000s Adidas football gear — think thick stripes and oversize hoodies — with puffy jackets and track pants in earthy, gray tones. “My heart has always been in sports,” Jerry Lorenzo tells GQ. First drop now available. fearofgod.com

“Betye Saar: Drifting Toward Twilight” at the Huntington

Betye Saar with “Drifting Toward Twilight,” 2023 (installation view). (The Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens)

Betye Saar, “Drifting Toward Twilight,” 2023 (installation view). (The Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens)

L.A. icon and artist Betye Saar has just unveiled a brand-new artwork that takes over an entire room at the Scott Galleries at the Huntington. The centerpiece is a wooden canoe, carrying various “passengers,” including birdcages, antlers and children’s chairs. The walls are bathed in blue and the floor is scattered with plants that Saar foraged from the surrounding gardens. Saar has invited us to drift and dream. On view through Nov. 30, 2025. Virginia Steele Scott Galleries of American Art, the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. huntington.org

Advertisement

Hiro Clark opens in L.A.

You can now feel Hiro Clark’s soft cotton tanks and sweatpants for yourself at the brand’s first L.A. store. Look out for the Tom of Finland collab, sleek tees with desert plants in silhouette, and some items that are available exclusively in-store. Open now. 677 N. Berendo St., Los Angeles. hiroclark.com

L.A. Wonderland

In this art wonderland curated by L.A. brand Amor Prohibido, painters, fashion photographers and jewelry designers intermix in surprising and moving ways. Look out for works by Monica Zulema, Danie Cansino, Ally Rae, Maggi Simpkins and many more. Through Jan. 3. 2–3 Fair Gallery, 1800 Berkeley St., Unit B, Santa Monica.

grounds and H. Lorenzo Mens Holiday Pop-up

The Tokyo shoe brand grounds has teamed up with H. Lorenzo Mens to host a holiday pop-up this month. If you’re looking for a fun pair of sneaks, grounds will have limited-edition colors of its signature, bubbly shoes. Also, the 13-foot sculpture of a “human-like creature” wearing the brand’s shoes seems worth seeing for spectacle alone. Dec. 8–26. 8700 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.

“Tidawhitney Lek: Living Spaces” at Long Beach Museum of Art

“Happy Birthday, Again” by Tidawhitney Lek (Tidawhitney Lek)

“Khmer New Year at Eldorado Park” by Tidawhitney Lek. (Tidawhitney Lek)

In her first solo museum show, Long Beach-based artist Tidawhitney Lek paints a tender portrait of her city: moments of picnicking on the grass, celebrating a birthday, walking past dandelions on the sidewalk. Lek’s paintings are so layered that they have been likened to quilts — rich patchworks that remind viewers how much more there is to see. On view through Feb. 4, 2024. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. lbma.org

Genny opens in Beverly Hills

Genny store in Beverly Hills (Genny)

Advertisement

Genny, the Italian womenswear brand, has opened its first U.S. store in Beverly Hills. Peruse elegant knitwear and glittery pants in the soothing new space built in white and champagne tones. Open now. 9536 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills. genny.com

Fred Segal and grantlove Holiday Pop-Up Shop

It’s that time of year. Fred Segal and grantlove have a pop-up on Sunset Boulevard stocked with a cozy wintry assortment, including a new hoodie collaboration with A-Morir, throw blankets by Faribault Mill and candles by Amber Sakai. Open through January. 8500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles. fredsegal.com

Slauson Saturdays powered by Supervsn

Since October, Supervsn has been hosting a monthly party known as “Slauson Saturdays.” The free event takes place at the flagship store in Windsor Hills and features guest DJ sets, food and drink. December’s party will feature some holiday specials, including custom Supervsn gift wrapping and Santa’s Custom Embroidery Workshop. Saturday, Dec. 9. 4440 W. Slauson Ave. Flagship.