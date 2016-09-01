L.A. theater openings, Sept. 4-11: Patti LuPone and more

This week: South Coast Rep opens its season with a Tony-winning historical drama, a tune-filled August Wilson tale comes to the Taper, and a two-time Tony winner graces the stage at Segerstrom Center.

Angel’s Flight A detective searches for a missing girl in 1940s L.A. in this mashup of comedy, burlesque and film noir. Three Clubs Cocktail Lounge, 1123 Vine St., Hollywood. Wed., 8:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 28. $20. www.eventbrite.com

Haunted House Party, A Roman Comedy A slave schemes to protect his profligate young master from a reckoning in Troubadour Theater Company’s reimagining of Plautus’ ancient farce “Mostellaria.” Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $36-$45. (310) 440-7300.

Nosferatu: A Symphony in Terror Return engagement of this multimedia show inspired by F.W. Murnau’s silent-era vampire film features classical music, dance, special effects and more. Crown City Theatre, St. Matthew’s Church, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 30. $20, $30. (818) 605-5685.

Around the World in 80 Days Five actors portray all 39 characters in this stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Victorian-era adventure tale. The Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 9. $12-$34. (323) 960-4429.

Charm A black transgender woman leads a youth group at an LGBTQ community center in Chicago in the West Coast premiere of Philip Dawkins’ drama. Celebration Theatre at the Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m., next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 23. $20-$40. (323) 957-1884.

Don’t Tell My Mother! Author Michelle Tea (“Valencia”), comic Ben Gleib (“Idiotest”) and others perform at the comedy/storytelling series’ back-to-school show. Busby’s East, 5364 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $16-$25. www.dtmm-show.com

Major Barbara George Bernard Shaw’s classic drama about a pious young woman at odds with her father, a wealthy munitions maker. Archway Studio/Theatre, 10509 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $28. (818) 980-7529.

Patti LuPone: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda... Played That Part The two-time Tony winner sings favorite show tunes and more. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $19 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Wait Until Dark Kentwood Players present a revised version of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller about a blind woman besieged by home invaders. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $18, $20. (310) 645-5156.

All the Way South Coast Rep opens its 53rd season with this Tony-winning historical drama about President Lyndon B. Johnson’s efforts to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 2. $22 and up. (714) 708-5555.

And Then They Fell Brimmer Street Theatre Company presents two separate casts performing Tira Palmquist’s new drama about two teens from dysfunctional homes who forge a special bond. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave. L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 2. $25, $30. (617) 953-8544.

Arcadia A Noise Within opens its 25th season with Tom Stoppard’s drama, set in an English country house in the early 18th century and the present day, about the relationship between past and present, chaos and order, etc. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 20. $44 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3100.

One Woman Gone Wrong A stage actress has a mid-show crisis in the West Coast premiere of writer-performer Leslie Caveny’s comedy. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 27. $5-$20. (323) 851-7977.

WelcomeFest The Wallis previews its 2016-17 season with this two-day event featuring theater, music and dance performances, plus workshops, installations and more. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. Sat., 2 to 10 p.m.; next Sun., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. (310) 746-4000.

The Fantasticks Two fathers conspire to arrange a love match between their children in an updated take on the record-breaking musical; with Tony winner Hal Linden. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 2. $25-$135. (626) 356-7529.

In the Next Room (or the vibrator play) Santa Monica Rep’s play-reading series wraps its first season with Sarah Ruhl’s comedy-drama about sexual repression in America at the turn of the last century. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 434-3200.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Phylicia Rashad directs August Wilson’s classic drama, set in 1920s Chicago, about racism and exploitation in the music industry. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 16. $25-$85. (213) 628-2772.