The week ahead in SoCal theater, Sept. 16-23: 'The Cake,' 'Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden' and more

Sense and Sensibility South Coast Repertory’s 55th season opens with a delicious stage adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel about two marriageable sisters governed, respectively, by the head and by the heart. Jessica Swale’s script streamlines the plot while preserving Austen’s gently mocking characterizations and tongue-in-cheek humor, and director Casey Stangl imparts such taut suspense to drawing-room intrigues that the audience gasps each time a visitor is announced. Hilary Ward and Rebecca Mozo are irresistible as Elinor and Marianne, and the supporting cast members, who all play multiple roles, continually delight and surprise with their witty performances and sumptuous period costumes. (M.G.) South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Tue.-Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Sept 29. $23 and up. (714) 708-5555.