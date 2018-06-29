Review: Amanda Peet's 'Our Very Own Carlin McCullough': A tennis prodigy learns life's score

Gummer (a rising talent who starred in the film “Ricki and the Flash” with her mirror image mother, Meryl Streep) paints a portrait of a slightly sloppy former drill team hottie fighting to hold on economically while giving her exceptional daughter a chance to develop into a champion. Her Cyn is determined not to become one of the bad tennis parents who plant a ticking time-bomb of rage and resentment inside their gifted offspring, but chasing the brass ring in tournament after tournament can do strange things to an overworked mom.