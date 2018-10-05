Review: An unabashed 'Dorian Gray' documents a psychosexual descent into hedonism

Director Michael Michetti revisits his stylish, studiously researched adaptation — originally staged in 2006 for Pasadena’s Boston Court Theatre (where he is a co-artistic director) — amid a radically different social context for gay rights and awareness. As suggested by the slightly altered title, this version differs from others in three principal ways: greater fidelity to Wilde’s text; illuminating its usually downplayed homoerotic themes; and incorporating Wilde’s assertion that its romantic triangle of principal characters represents different facets of the author himself.