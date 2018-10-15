Review: Playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury daringly deconstructs the theater of black identity in 'Fairview' at Berkeley Rep

Beverly (Natalie Venetia Belcon), who likes everything just so, is preparing a feast in honor of Mama Frasier’s birthday. As she orders Dayton (Charles Browning), her attentive husband, to help out with last-minute details, the doorbell rings and in walks Jasmine (Chantal Jean-Pierre), Beverly’s sassy sister who has an opinion on everything. Aunt Jasmine even has a little advice on how to raise Keisha (Monique Robinson), Beverly and Dayton’s college-bound daughter, who’s starting to buckle under the weight of her family’s expectations.