Review: A workplace comedy turns unpredictably dark in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 'Gloria' by Echo Theater Company

It would betray the value of the shock for me to give away what happens in “Gloria,” Jacobs-Jenkins’ stunning workplace comedy set initially in the New York offices of a magazine adjusting to the straits of the digital era. But the play, which is receiving a potent Echo Theater Company production at Atwater Village Theatre, is never quite what you think it is. As soon as you settle into a rhythm, the ground shifts and at one point practically dissolves into a sinkhole.