Review: The Huey Lewis and the News jukebox musical 'The Heart of Rock & Roll' is more square than hip

At the ripe old age of 35, Bobby decides to go corporate. He moves to Milwaukee to take a sales job at a cardboard box company, a decision that might have been influenced by the need for the musical’s creators to find a place for the song “Hip to Be Square.” This is just one of Huey Lewis & the News’ many hits (there are more than you probably remember) that have to be plugged into the storyline, like lively words in a Mad Libs game.