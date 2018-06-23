'Sweet Charity' from Reprise: The dancing never gets old, but the book could use a nip and tuck

Gwen Verdon, Fosse’s wife and muse, originated the role of Charity in this 1966 musical derived from the indelible Federico Fellini film “Nights of Cabiria.” It’s a demanding part, requiring (among other preternatural gifts) extraordinary breath control to handle both the dance sequences and tricky exclamations of Fields’ ingenious lyrics. Bundy throws herself headlong into the part. Her intensity never flags, but her voice suffers a bit in the second act, underscoring that the show is an endurance test not only for the audience but for its overtaxed star.