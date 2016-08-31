AMC adds reserved seating to all Manhattan locations

AMC Theatres is bringing reserved seating to all its Manhattan locations in time for Labor Day weekend, marking a major step in the Leawood, Kan.-based chain’s efforts to upgrade its services, the company said Wednesday.

The company’s New York theaters will allow customers to book and select their seats online starting Friday, making it the first major market where AMC offers reserved seating for all its locations. AMC has a total of nine theaters in the city, although one will wait until later this fall to add the seat selection option once its full renovation is complete.

Reserved seating is one of the many features that exhibitors have added to make the moviegoing experience more attractive to modern consumers as the industry faces long-term stagnation in attendance. Theaters have introduced premium screens, recliner chairs, dine-in options and alcohol in recent years.

AMC already offered reserved seating at 125 theaters in the U.S., including several renovated locations in New York and Los Angeles. The company could pursue a full-market rollout in Los Angeles in the future, but has not announced definite plans for such an expansion.

An AMC spokesman said ticket prices would not increase as a result of reserved seating. However, the option is generally available for premium auditoriums, including Dolby-equipped cinemas, which do charge more for tickets.

AMC operates the second-largest theater circuit in the U.S., next to Regal. It will be the nation’s largest exhibitor by theater count if it is able to complete its proposed $1.2-billion purchase of Carmike Cinemas.

