Only 2 of 12 shows that won 2024 Primetime Emmys were filmed in L.A.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in “Baby Reindeer,” one of the shows that won big at the 2024 Emmys and was filmed outside L.A.

The Emmys are an L.A. affair.

Sunday’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The awards are bestowed by the Television Academy, headquartered in North Hollywood. And many major networks and studios are primarily located in and around the city.

There were even moments in the telecast that felt like small reflections of L.A.’s diverse communities — Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna presented the directing for a limited or anthology series award in Spanish and Hiroyuki Sanada spoke in Japanese during “Shōgun’s” drama series win. They are among the most frequently spoken languages in L.A. County.

But this year’s Emmys telecast was also a reminder of the sheer amount of television that’s now being made outside of L.A. The ceremony’s Canadian hosts, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, created and starred in the charming Emmy-winning Canadian TV show “Schitt’s Creek.” And a majority of the shows that won awards during the telecast were shot outside of L.A.

Of the 12 shows that took at least one of the 26 prizes handed out at the Emmys on Sunday, only the Las Vegas-set “Hacks,” which won for comedy series, lead comedy actress and comedy writing, and the New York-set “The Morning Show,” which took home supporting actor in a drama series, are primarily filmed in L.A.

The 10 other series, including awards juggernauts “Shōgun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer,” were mostly filmed in other states or overseas. “Baby Reindeer,” “The Crown,” “The Traitors” and “Slow Horses” were all largely filmed in the U.K.

The Emmy nominees and winners can’t provide a full picture of the state of Hollywood production or even an accurate map of current industry trends, but at a time when there is a scarcity of local television jobs, it’s hard not to notice the statistic.

Film and TV production in L.A. has yet to bounce back following Hollywood’s double strike. Local filming declined 12.4% year-over-year from April through June, according to nonprofit FilmLA, which tracks on-location permitting in the city. Reality TV production plunged by 57% compared with the prior year.

Here is the list of shows that won at least one Primetime Emmy Award on Sunday, along with their primary shooting location.

“Baby Reindeer”

Emmy Awards: Limited series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie (Richard Gadd), supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie (Jessica Gunning), writing for a limited or anthology series or movie (Gadd)

Where the show is set: London and Edinburgh, Scotland

Where the show is shot: London and Edinburgh, Scotland

“The Bear”

Emmy Awards: Lead actor in a comedy series (Jeremy Allen White), supporting actress in a comedy series (Liza Colón-Zayas), supporting actor in a comedy series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), directing for a comedy series (Christopher Storer)

Where the show is set: Chicago

Where the show is shot: Chicago

Fflyn Edwards, left, Elizabeth Debicki and Rufus Kampa in “The Crown.” (Daniel Escale / Netflix)

“The Crown”

Emmy Awards: Supporting actress in a drama series (Elizabeth Debicki)

Where the show is set: Primarily in England and Scotland

Where the show is shot: England and Scotland, but also on location in Europe

“Fargo”

Emmy Awards: Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie (Lamorne Morris)

Where the show is set: North Dakota and Minnesota

Where the show is shot: Alberta, Canada

“Hacks”

Emmy Awards: Comedy series, lead actress in a comedy series (Jean Smart), writing for a comedy series (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky)

Where the show is set: Primarily in Las Vegas

Where the show is shot: Primarily in L.A. (but some in Las Vegas)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Emmy Awards: Scripted variety series

Where the show is set: New York

Where the show is shot: New York

Greta Lee and Billy Crudup in “The Morning Show.” (Erin Simkin / Apple TV+)

“The Morning Show”

Emmy Awards: Supporting actor in a drama series (Billy Crudup)

Where the show is set: New York

Where the show is shot: L.A.

“Ripley”

Emmy Awards: Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie (Steven Zaillian)

Where the show is set: New York and Italy

Where the show is shot: New York and Italy, including Venice, Rome, Naples and Palermo

“Shōgun”

Emmy Awards: Drama series, lead actor in a drama series (Hiroyuki Sanada), lead actress in a drama series (Anna Sawai), directing for a drama series (Frederick E.O. Toye)

Where the show is set: (feudal) Japan

Where the show is shot: (contemporary) British Columbia, Canada

“Slow Horses”

Emmy Awards: Writing for a drama series (Will Smith)

Where the show is set: Istanbul and London

Where the show is shot: England

Alan Cumming in “The Traitors.” (Euan Cherry / Peacock)

“The Traitors”

Emmy Awards: Reality competition program

Where the show is set: Scotland

Where the show is shot: Scotland

“True Detective: Night Country”

Emmy Awards: Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie (Jodie Foster)

Where the show is set: Alaska

Where the show is shot: Iceland