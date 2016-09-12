Fox Networks ad sales chief Toby Byrne abruptly leaves company

Fox Networks Group announced the abrupt departure of its respected advertising sales president, Toby Byrne, who was responsible for commercial sales for the broadcast network and sports and entertainment cable channels.

“After nearly 21 years and a fantastic run … I'm leaving the Fox Networks Group to explore other opportunities,” Byrne said in a statement Monday. “I'm grateful for my time at Fox and also proud of the considerable accomplishments during my tenure leading this talented sales team.”

A Fox spokesman declined to provide a reason for the unexpected exit of another high-level executive.

Byrne was nearing the end of his contract term after more than six years as the chief of Fox Broadcasting’s ad sales. During the last two years, the genial executive also was in charge of ad sales for several cable channels, including FX, National Geographic and the Fox Sports channels.

“Toby has made a tremendous impact on Fox Networks Group,” Randy Freer, president of the networks group, said in an internal memo distributed to the staff. “He was a driving force behind the recent unification of our ad revenue group, combining all Fox Networks Group brands under one team.”

Fox said it was launching a search for an executive to fill the important position, which brings in a large chunk of revenue for the company. There was no indication that Fox had been unhappy with Byrne’s performance.

“Our exceptional results in this year’s upfront [advertising sales season] attest to Toby’s expertise, business abilities and personal integrity,” Freer said in a statement.

Until a successor is named, four executives will handle Byrne’s duties. Freer said that he will oversee advertising revenue, while other responsibilities are shared by Bruce Lefkowitz, executive vice president of advertising sales; Danielle Maged, executive vice president of global partnerships; and Joe Marchese, president of advance advertising products.

Byrne’s departure comes three months after longtime FNG Chief Financial Officer Del Mayberry retired amid a dramatic workforce reduction at Fox’s TV and movie operations in West Los Angeles. Mayberry was replaced by Ravi Ahuja.

Fox has experienced plenty of turmoil in recent months. Fox News Channel has been roiled by controversy amid the sexual harassment scandal that forced the powerful Fox News chairman, Roger Ailes, from his job in July. This month, 21st Century Fox agreed to pay Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor, a reported $20-million settlement and apologized publicly for the mistreatment she received.

Now Rupert Murdoch is overseeing Fox News, along with two longtime Ailes’ associates, Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy, who is head of the Fox TV stations group.

Byrne, who was based at Fox’s corporate headquarters in New York, did not oversee ad sales for Fox News Channel.

Fox’s stock is down about 9% this year.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Director Barry Jenkins remembers those who took a chance on him They believed in director Barry Jenkins when no one else would. He's never forgotten. They believed in director Barry Jenkins when no one else would. He's never forgotten. Caption Natalie Portman: 'It was nice to approach Jackie Kennedy as a person, as opposed to an icon' Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person. Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT