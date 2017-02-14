Looking for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's 'La La Land'? Find James Dean's crowbar, for starters

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling first worked together auditioning for the 2011 romantic-comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” Asked to improvise a scene, Gosling remembers, “We just couldn’t shut up. It was just lots to talk about and very easy.”

That instant rapport was evident in “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Gangster Squad” and, of course, “La La Land,” the irresistible musical that netted a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, including nods for both its leads.

And it translates off-screen as well. On a recent “La La Land”-perfect day, sitting on the balcony of a Beverly Hills hotel that owns, per Gosling, a “strong palm tree game,” the two actors, fueled by multiple vitamin drink mixes, banter effortlessly about the merits of mayonnaise, public access television and, of course, Los Angeles itself.

If, as the movie jokingly posits, L.A. is a place that worships everything and values nothing (a line Gosling cribbed from “his lady,” partner Eva Mendes), both Gosling and Stone seem to be in on the joke and appreciative of those fleeting moments when the city does seem to be lightly dusted with magic. Let’s listen in ...

When you moved to Los Angeles as teenagers, did you have an image of the city fixed in your heads?

Stone: I had been here before and seen the Hollywood sign and the Walk of Fame and Grauman’s. So I was more just figuring out how to live here. I stayed within my little Miracle Mile area, around the Tar Pits. That was mind-blowing for me, the Tar Pits. You go to the Tar Pits often?

Gosling: I don’t go there often.

Stone: Do you even know about the Tar Pits?

Gosling: Sure, I know about the Tar Pits. [Whispers to interviewer: What is she talking about?] OK. I’ve never been to the Tar Pits.

Stone: [Incredulous] You’ve never been to the Tar Pits? Ever?

Gosling: This is turning into an intervention.

Stone: It’s just fascinating that in the middle of Los Angeles, there are pits of tar with the bones of a woolly mammoth and some dinosaurs.

Gosling: [To interviewer] Can we cut this short? I have to go to the Tar Pits ... right now.

Stone: Where did you live when you moved here?

Gosling: [Long pause] Canter’s. Basically, I lived at Canter’s on Canter’s potato salad.

Stone: What part of town did you live in?

Gosling: Have you had their potato salad?

Stone: I don’t like a mayonnaise-y dish.

Gosling: You see, like, automatically, you’ve just decided that you don’t like it.

Stone: Because I don’t like it when things are held together by mayo!

Gosling: There are many ways to do potato salad. You’re just painting potato salad with this broad brush. Try the Canter’s potato salad.

Stone: OK. I will try to be more refined about potato salad — but only if you tell me what part of town you lived in?

Gosling: West Hollywood. And for me, being in L.A. as a teenager … well, when I first moved here, I saw “Rebel Without a Cause” for the first time at a movie theater. It was playing on a double bill with “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Stone: [Gasps] What a game-changer!

Gosling: Then I drove up to the [Griffith] observatory and I had this thought that I could find James Dean’s crowbar that he threw over the edge. I still maintain that it’s there.

We shot “Gangster Squad” at the observatory too. It’s so beautiful. We were there at 5 in the morning, setting up, and it was covered in fog and there were all these people doing tai chi around James Dean’s bust. So to go back for “La La Land” was very cool.

Stone: I had never been inside before. I had never seen the planetarium.

Gosling: I heard they’re doing “La La Land” tours now. You can see all the locations of the movie and other iconic Los Angeles places. Not just … you know … the Tar Pits.

Stone: The Tar Pits are sick! Everyone knows it!

Were there other places in the city considered for the movie?

Gosling: There were so many. We couldn’t fit them all in.

Stone: Like what?

Gosling: The Huntington [Library] Gardens. The bonsai trees there. I would say the 6th Street Bridge, but it’s gone now. We shot “Drive” on that bridge.

Stone: We shot our last day of “Zombieland” on that bridge. So we both shot on that bridge. And we’re both Scorpios. It’s crazy!

Gosling: There are some beautiful places in Pasadena, Toluca Lake, the Valley.

Stone: You had a lot of ideas for locations. Angel’s Flight was your idea.

Angel's Flight Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Angel's Flight Angel's Flight (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Gosling: I lived across the street from Angel’s Flight for five years. For five years I was trying to ride it. They would never open it.

Stone: It’s so beautiful. It was my favorite thing that we shot.

Gosling: It should be reopened. That should be up for discussion. From what I understood from the gentleman who was working there, a man who’s really an advocate for reopening it, that there was a lot of red tape keeping it closed.

Stone: Honestly, it should be reopened. It’s totally safe. You should write an article and ...

Gosling: Pacific Dining Car. Musso & Frank’s. [Stone looks at him, confused.] Sorry. I’m just thinking of other places that would have been great for the movie. The Pantry.

Stone: What's The Pantry?

Gosling: Oh my God.