Alex Wolff dives into the intensity of 'Hereditary's' broken family

Sometimes. When [my character] Peter has his panic attack under the bleachers, I was already turned inside out when I came to the set and we did the first take. Ari was like, "Can you do another one?" I go "Yeah." For the second take, which was used in the film, I had a true panic attack. Then Ari goes 'Can you do one more?' And I'm shivering, and I'm someone who really has had panic attacks, so I worked myself up and did a third take. And then Ari's like "OK, we can't do anymore."