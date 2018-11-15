Ben Foster embraces empathy and focus in his films; just don't call him 'intense'

I’m drawn into the woods, bodies of water, the desert. I found a lot of creativity in being in those spaces. I used to live in L.A. for about 13 years, actually, and when I had enough of it, I would find myself driving north with an impulse: “I need to see trees.” Quite often when I find myself in pictures and films, I just hop the fence and go find the right tree to sit with. My mind calms and my breathing would as well, and then I’d get back into the car and go back to whatever it was I was ducking.