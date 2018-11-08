Charlize Theron bulks up, de-glamorizes and 'deflates' to revisit motherhood for 'Tully'

Jason and I became really good friends after “Young Adult,” and we were hanging out and he said, “Diablo has an idea for us to get back on the set. It’s this idea [about] if a younger you arrived at your moment of most need and rescued you.” I said, “I’m in. Tell her to write fast.” And she did. Six weeks later, we had the script. It was everything that she’d talked about. When I read it, my second kid was six months old and I was just coming out of that tunnel. Reading it was really powerful. Those details, it was like PTSD. All of that made saying yes to it a very raw kind of reaction.