After the flash of 'La La Land,' costume designer Mary Zophres tones it down for 'First Man'

Well, I tried not to have that, especially at Mission Control and all those shots. NASA didn’t have a formal dress code at the time, but a suit and tie was required, and then it relaxed later on. I looked at Sears’ period catalogues and paid attention to the colors that were available and also checked the material’s content. There were light yellows and ivories and such. And I also used shirts with texture, natural fibers where you could actually see the warp and weft of the cotton — the vertical and horizontal — since there were so many close-ups. Today’s material just looks thinner and flimsier for some reason; it doesn’t have the same texture that a white cotton dress shirt from the 1960s had. When you wash them, they sort of come alive vs. disappear.