In her own words, Diablo Cody reveals how writing ‘Tully’ saved her

I wasn’t fine and, instead of committing myself, I wrote “Tully,” a screenplay about a new mom, Marlo Moreau, who is so exhausted she imagines (conjures?) a mysterious helper — the manifestation of her younger, unmarried self, Marlo Tully. A surprising number of people have asked me if I planned the “twist” from the beginning, to which I reply that the movie is the twist. It’s kind of like asking if “The Godfather” (weird comparison) was always going to be about the Mafia. The outward struggles of new moms have already been documented in films, TV shows and Tide commercials. It was the inner life of the new mother that I wanted to explore: the wild heart that still beats inside the docile cow.