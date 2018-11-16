How John C. Reilly empathized with his gunslinging assassin role in 'The Sisters Brothers'

Dapper couture aside, Reilly’s here to talk about his starring role in “The Sisters Brothers.” At this very hotel about three years ago, French auteur Jacques Audiard announced he no longer wanted to cast the 6-foot-2 actor as Eli Sisters, the character that inspired Reilly and his producer wife, Alison Dickey, to purchase movie rights from novelist Patrick deWitt in the first place. “I was staggered,” Reilly recalls. “I sat there going, ‘Think carefully now, John, because either you blow up this version of the movie right now by telling Jacques, ‘No, I won’t do that,’ or maybe it’s a good idea. So I said OK.”