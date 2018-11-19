In 'Crazy Rich Asians,' Michelle Yeoh finds the vulnerable heart of an intimidating character

Although I am not a mother myself, I know a lot of women like Eleanor who are very protective of their children. I also know some of the “crazy rich” people who live in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. I had to make Eleanor very stiff and formal. She never talks with her hands. You always need to feel her formidable presence — not simply out of fear but out of respect. She has really earned the respect of others. She is like the captain of this ship. If you visit one of the kitchens in Hong Kong, you’ll see these women who are definitely in charge. They set the bar very high for themselves and expect everyone else to try to reach for those tough standards.