Filmmaker's documentary on Fred Rogers highlights TV host's kindness, nonpartisan appeal

“We live in a culture that basically profits by dividing us,” said Neville, who more explicitly addressed the theme of political rancor in “Best of Enemies,” a 2015 film about the fiery 1968 debates between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr. “That’s how you get votes and how you get eyeballs, by stoking resentments. Who’s left to advocate for our common purpose? Where are the people looking out for our best interests and not their own self-interest? That’s something people are obviously hungering for. I was hungering for it, and that’s why I wanted to make the film.”