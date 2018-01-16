This year brings the possibility of two actors tying Katharine Hepburn's Oscar record

Katharine Hepburn holds the record for most acting Academy Awards, but for how long? Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the actors primed to break her run:

4: Number of acting Academy Awards won by Katharine Hepburn (for “Morning Glory,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “The Lion in Winter,” “On Golden Pond”).

3: Number of living performers who have won three Oscars: Daniel Day-Lewis (“My Left Foot,” “There Will Be Blood,” “Lincoln”), Jack Nicholson (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Terms of Endearment,” “As Good as It Gets”) and Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Iron Lady”).

2: Day-Lewis and Streep have shots at tying Hepburn this year, if Day-Lewis is nominated and wins for “Phantom Thread” and if the same happens with Streep and “The Post.”

1: Day-Lewis could tie Hepburn in a purer sense because all his Oscars, like hers, would have come for lead performances. (Hepburn won her first before there were supporting categories, but she was the star of “Morning Glory”). Streep’s “Kramer” Oscar was for supporting actress.

60: Day-Lewis’ win percentage so far, with three Oscars from five nominations. Hepburn went 4-for-12, or 33.3%.

60: age at which Day-Lewis announced, in 2017, he was through with acting, thus leaving …

0: chance he could tie Hepburn after this year if he means it.

