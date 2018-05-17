Debra Messing had concerns before relaunching 'Will & Grace' — 'the logistics were nerve-racking'

I was lucky enough to be in the room pretty early on with Time's Up in New York. It was beautiful, banding together with all these women and saying, "How can we collectively use our voice and platform to help effect change?" The day of the Golden Globes I was texting with some of the women. I think it was Amy Schumer who said, "If one of you gets on E! bring up [Catt Sadler]. Ask why [her male co-host was paid almost double her salary]." I happened to be the first person that Giuliana interviewed. My hands were dripping with sweat, I was so nervous. I just wanted to make sure I was articulate. I'd have never done this in a million years except for the support of all of these women, knowing that if people came after me, they'd have my back. That was a new feeling for me. It's a very moving byproduct that I'm grateful for.