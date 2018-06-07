You might not know Anton Lesser's name, but with three current series, you surely know his face

Well, there was this one particular experience. In my local delicatessen in Warwickshire, I was paying and the lady said to me, "Congratulations." She said, "Don't worry, I know who you are." And I was about to have this nice little glow of being recognized and affirmed and she said, "I know you're Mark Rylance." And I said, "Ah, no, I'm not." And she had this look on her face of being almost affronted. But I'm delighted that it's him and not somebody I don't like.