Betty Gilpin on the 'ridiculous, insane fun' of 'GLOW' and the absurdities of past auditions

It's funny that there's only really one or two scenes where you see them as friends before their friendship explodes. And so you sort of learn about their friendship after it's over. And I think the glimpses of the dynamic of their past, it reveals … these women are connected on a soul level that's not so easily disposed of. Their friendship ran deeper than Debbie's marriage did. Even though what Ruth did was horrible, I think that you know Debbie wasn't faultless in their friendship. A lot of ladies understand being friends with an alpha friend who maybe is so in their own world that they forget to ask you as many questions as you ask them. And I think that was probably their dynamic, that Debbie was kind of like in the clouds a little bit and Ruth was lonely and struggling, and I bet Debbie could have been there more for her.