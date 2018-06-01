Stunt doubles? No such luck for Betty Gilpin and the wrestling show 'GLOW'

“It was an amazing experience,” Gilpin said. “The first day we met each other we were in no makeup or hair and in basically our pajamas and we were like, I guess we’re somersaulting. It was kind of a feminist Montessori way of getting to know each other … we were like holding each other’s armpits and butts before we knew each other’s last names. It set a beautiful precedent for how we treated each other and knew each other.”