As a 'fixer' of sorts, Brendan Fraser helps steer the audience on 'Trust'

Fraser explained that he had very different notions about acting when he was a student of "conservatory training" in late '80s/early '90s Seattle. "It was black turtleneck-serious," he recalled. "I was getting a degree in acting. When I came to L.A. in the early '90s, I brought my degree with me. No one even asked me for it. I realized then that this job is about storytelling. It's about doing something for the first and last time you ever will because you might not be asked to do it again. That's a notion I return to, or tell myself all the time."