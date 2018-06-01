Chris O'Dowd gets to break away from the comedy, mostly, with his 'Get Shorty' thug

I auditioned for him once. They were going to do this adaptation of [“The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society”]; it's a very popular book. Kate Winslet was the female lead, and Kenneth Branagh was going to direct it. And they were looking at people to play the male lead. They had narrowed it down to myself, Damian Lewis and Dominic West. And we were all going to go and audition with Kate in costume on the same day. And whenever I see Dominic West or Damian Lewis, we always bring it up, because the day after we all tested for it, they decided to just not do the movie. [laughs] Such was the quality of our individual auditions. [The film went on to be made with Mike Newell directing, and Lily James and Matthew Goode starring.]