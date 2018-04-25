Christian Slater is in familiar anarchic skin as 'Mr. Robot,' but it’s just an act — really

"Perhaps those roles choose me somehow," said Slater on a visit this week to the Los Angeles Times video studio. "I don't go out there specifically [thinking] 'This would be right for me.' But somehow directors, producers have seen me somehow as sort of an anarchist character. It's the least thing from what I actually am; I don't think I'm too much of an anarchist," he said, later explaining his favorite activities include walking his dogs and doing the dishes, "but somehow they see me as sort of a devilish, causing-trouble sort of guy. It's not ever what I try to do. At least I get to exercise that in these projects I've been attached to."