Go ahead, make them cry — no, really, these four actors like it — and other revelations

Television dramas in recent years have taken the lead in exploring themes of human angst, conflict and determination, the same themes that have fueled recent headlines nationally and internationally. Their artistry and achievements have placed them front and center on the pop culture landscape when it comes to issues that provoke and inspire — race and class dynamics, religious rights, life and death.

The Envelope recently gathered stars of some of the buzziest projects of the season — Laura Dern (HBO’s “Big Little Lies”), Regina King (ABC’s “American Crime”), Justin Theroux (HBO’s “The Leftovers”) and Milo Ventimiglia (NBC’s “This Is Us”) — who shared thoughts on making deep audience connections, the emotional pain and joy of fight scenes, David Lynch — and cursing the guy who invented HD.

Dramatic TV, more than ever, has become a sounding board for people who are feeling angst in the country right now. You all have shows that have touched a nerve and there's a lot of expression that’s going on in your shows about what people are experiencing.

Ventimiglia: Things are moving in directions at a speed that we're having a hard time hanging on to that basic humanity. I think a majority of it is escapism, but also it reminds us of, at least on my show, goodness and kindness and a want to connect through all of our differences.

King: I totally agree with Milo. Our shows offer a space to feel like there are other people that are going through what I'm going through and it's not so scary or it's not so unreal. Because so often we think it's only us, it's only our family.

Theroux: Some of the best storytellers are now gravitating toward television [where you can] communicate on a human level and not have to think about the politics and get more into the emotional interactions because that’s the real storytelling as opposed to picking sides.

Dern: We all have this great opportunity to bring humor or irreverence to these broken places too. Which I think, for each show, speaks to why people are so connected to them, because they are also laughing at the heartbreak.

When you’re doing intense scenes, and you’ve all done really raw scenes of arguing, of fighting, of emotional violence, how do you know when it’s working?

Dern: With a great director, when we feel we're in the hands of someone great, I don't think there's ever been a moment, I would assume for any of us, that we look up knowing it's not feeling honest or something's not right. And the director is not going, "Yep, going again." You all feel it together. It is an incredible thing when it's a team.

King: You go into it — when it's an actor that you know, you come to that scene like, all right —

Theroux: — This is going to be fun.

Ventimiglia: Yeah, it could be the biggest knock-out, drag-down fight. You're crying your head off, and at the end of it you're like, wasn’t that fun?

Speaking of knock-down, drag-out fights, Milo, “This Is Us” really had an incredible fight, something like I've never seen. What was that day like doing that scene?

Ventimiglia: Mandy Moore, my TV wife, and I were both excited. It was one of those scenes that you get and you think this is going to be so much fun. And then there's the reality of, I need to say these horrible things to someone that I care deeply about. And then there was this crazy isolating moment where — Mandy and I, our chairs are right next to each other, she’s my friend and we sit there and talk all day long — but I knew I couldn’t be around her. I picked up my chair and I walked out. And I was like, “Oh, I think I just set the tone of how the day's going to go.”

[laughter]

Ventimiglia: We were in it all day long and it hurt and it was painful. And the one thing that I kept waiting for was the moment that it was over, I can look at my partner, give her a hug, and be like, "I'm so blown away by your work” and then turn to the crew and shake everyone's hand.

Laura, you had a huge fight scene with Reese Witherspoon in “Big Little Lies” — and she's one of your best friends.

Dern: It had to be said.

[laughter]

Dern: But only a friend can say it. I loved hearing how Milo just described that experience because I feel like it is such an amazing privilege when you are doing any kind of deeply emotional scene.

Ventimiglia: It’s a moving, 24-headed hydra — we've got Billy with the brick light, and the cameras are moving around —

Theroux: We talk a lot about the scene partner and who you're acting against and blah-blah-blah, but, you know, the way we're shooting things now, there are sometimes cameras right up on you so our guy, Chris Cuevas, on “Leftovers” was just as much of a dance partner as costar Carrie Coon because you're having to be emotionally vulnerable so they have to be invested in it. Hopefully they like the show. And all our crew I know loved our show as much as we did, so when it had to get quiet, it would get quiet. Everything has to work in tandem.

One of the amazing things about all your performances is that so much of drama seems to involve close-ups. There's absolutely no place to hide. You can't fake it.

King: So the vanity comes in here. You know, when they made the switch over to HD…

Theroux: Yeah, thanks, whoever invented HD.

King: The first time I saw myself [in HD], I was like, “That’s not me. I don't have that. Well, surely there was a bad light or something?” But the beauty of it is I think it made me an even better actor because it made me really say, I shouldn’t even be worrying about a line or a wrinkle or that something looks harder because I'm part of the storytelling and that character is — I'm not playing a woman that’s worried about that, so Regina, get out of your way.

Dern: My favorite memory of the experience of a close-up —

Theroux: — I know what you're going to say.

Dern: Justin and I did a movie together and our director, David Lynch, was holding the camera, handheld —

Theroux: 'Twas a love scene.

Dern: It had to be so romantic. And we're there and our faces are coming together, and he's coming in and suddenly, as our eyes closed, we feel something weird and we don't know what it is —