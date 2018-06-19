'Howards End' star Hayley Atwell was drawn to the vitality of the story exploring class differences

There are greater opportunities now for women than there were back then, but the system and the structure still exists that there will be things that are open to certain people because of the setting that they're born into, what their last name is, their level of education that they are able to get based on their privilege, or, you know, all those sorts of things. And what the story is, is three different families from different aspects, different socioeconomic backgrounds, and how they affect each other in ways that they didn't realize. I think it's kind of about the responsibility that we have, really, to each other.