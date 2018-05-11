Shifting timelines, complex characters and a focus on consciousness keep 'Westworld' compelling, says Jeffrey Wright

"I like to some extent that our audience gathers around to watch this," said Wright, who remembers the shared viewing experience of a less-fragmented era in television programming. "We used to all watch more or less the same things. We had three channels. It created a unity. It unified the conversation and our perspectives. … We don't do that so much now that there are greater freedoms. That's great. But at the same time, I like the idea we're taking ["Westworld"] in together … trying to unravel the mysteries together."